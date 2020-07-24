Call the Courier July 24, 2020

Q. Who in the Waterloo area can I call to identify a strange plant in my garden?
A. Give Shelly or a master gardener a call at the Black Hawk County Extension office at 234-6811. They have trained volunteers answering all plant, turf, insect, tree and more questions every week.
Q. Mayor Hart asked for a travel increase at the last budget review. Since he hasn’t traveled, will he give back any of that travel money?
A. Any city-funded travel expense has to be approved by the Waterloo City Council. If the mayor has not traveled, then the money is not spent and stays within the city coffers.
Q. Is the city of Waterloo responsible for the part of the driveway that hits the street? It needs repairs, and I’m not sure who to contact.
A. The homeowner is responsible for the end of their driveway.
Q. Is it true that Joe Biden called for defunding of police departments, including emergency 911 calls?
A. No, that’s not true. Biden has said he supports redirecting some police funding to address mental health or to change the prison system. “We don’t have to defund the police departments, we have to make sure they meet minimum basic standards of decency,” Biden said.
Q. Where does the name Black Hawk come from?
A. Black Hawk was a leader and warrior with the Sauk Native American tribe. He was born in 1767 near what is now Rock Island, Ill., and died in 1838 in southeastern Iowa. He published an autobiography near the end of his life, one of the first Native American autobiographies printed in the U.S., which was a best seller and helped his fame grow.
Q. How do you get rid of flying ants?
A. Some suggestions we found:
Clean around your house; caulk cracks and screen openings, and dispose of food leftovers. Store sweet stuff in closed cans and wipe out grease stains from surfaces.
Try a homemade solution of peppermint oil, water, and soap — it makes flying ants die of suffocation. Pour the solution in a bottle and spray on these insects whenever you see them.
You can also try diatomaceous earth. Sprinkle it around the source of food.
There are commercial insecticides available. Be sure to check the label though; they may not be suitable to use indoors or around pets.
Put sticky tape traps on the surfaces where they land to feed.
Q. What is the black population in the U.S. percentage wise compared to Iowa?
A. African Americans make up about 13.4% of the total U.S. population, according to the US. Census Bureau, and about 4.1% of the population of Iowa.
Q. Regarding the 100th anniversary of the Iowa State Park system, when will they repair the trail that has been shut down for over a year at George Wyth?
A. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources: “The Cedar Valley Lakes trail in George Wyth from Krieg’s Crossing by Pfeiffer Park to the triangle east of the George Wyth Lodge will be closed indefinitely due to the washouts and crumbling of the trail from recent flooding and rains.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
