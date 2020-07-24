Call the Courier July 24, 2020

Q. Where does the name Black Hawk come from?

A. Black Hawk was a leader and warrior with the Sauk Native American tribe. He was born in 1767 near what is now Rock Island, Ill., and died in 1838 in southeastern Iowa. He published an autobiography near the end of his life, one of the first Native American autobiographies printed in the U.S., which was a best seller and helped his fame grow.

Q. How do you get rid of flying ants?

A. Some suggestions we found:

Clean around your house; caulk cracks and screen openings, and dispose of food leftovers. Store sweet stuff in closed cans and wipe out grease stains from surfaces.

Try a homemade solution of peppermint oil, water, and soap — it makes flying ants die of suffocation. Pour the solution in a bottle and spray on these insects whenever you see them.

You can also try diatomaceous earth. Sprinkle it around the source of food.

There are commercial insecticides available. Be sure to check the label though; they may not be suitable to use indoors or around pets.

Put sticky tape traps on the surfaces where they land to feed.