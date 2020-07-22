Call the Courier July 23, 2020

Q. Since Joni Ernst has been in office, what has she done to keep jobs here in the U.S.?
A. It depends on what your theory of "keeping jobs in the U.S" means -- does it mean cutting taxes or regulations for manufacturers to prevent them from moving to more favorable business environments? Does it mean boosting loans, grants and other forms of government assistance to businesses or their employees? Keeping a job could mean something as simple as providing grants to help reopen child care centers that have closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a bill U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst introduced on July 20. Because it's a vast question, we'll let you do your own research into it by looking up Ernst's record on congress.gov.
Q. How many times has Biden ran for President? Trump's ad on TV says this is his third time.
A. Former Vice President Joe Biden has indeed run for the Democratic nomination for president three times -- in 1988, 2008 and this year.
Q. Of all the positive COVID cases, how many of those were tested more than once?
A. Neither the state nor the county health departments have provided that data.
Q. What was the name of Theresa Greenfield's construction company, and did they go bankrupt?
A. Rottlund Homes, a Minnesota-based building company where Greenfield worked for six years, went out of business in 2011, one of many such businesses that failed to survive the Great Recession, according to The Gazette's Fact Checker. Greenfield worked there as director of real estate for two years and director of the Des Moines division until 2011, when the business folded and she lost her job.
Q. What is Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval rating right now?
A. The latest Iowa Poll in June showed 56% of Iowans approved of Reynolds' job performance as governor. The poll was commissioned by the Des Moines Register and Mediacom. Twenty-six percent of those polled had a "very favorable" view of the governor, while another 26% had a "mostly favorable" view, 19% had a "mostly unfavorable" view, 17% had a "very unfavorable" view and 12% weren't sure.
Q. Who are all the Republicans locally that are running for elections?
A. It depends on where you are locally. Give us a call with your county and we can narrow down your candidates.
Q. What good is it for the City of Fairbank to have an Industrial Park if they won't allow a store like Dollar General to build in it?
A. It's up to elected city officials to decide which businesses in which sections of the city to approve or deny. But according to the city's zoning ordinances, both M-1 "light industrial" and M-2 "heavy industrial" zones are "primarily" for manufacturing, assembling, fabrication and repair businesses. A Dollar General retail store would not generally fall into those categories.
Q. Who is the chairman for the Black Hawk Republican Party?
A. The Republicans of Black Hawk County elected Lea Ann Saul of Cedar Falls as their chair in March of 2019. Todd Obadal serves as co-chair.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
