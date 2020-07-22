Call the Courier July 23, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q. Since Joni Ernst has been in office, what has she done to keep jobs here in the U.S.?

A. It depends on what your theory of "keeping jobs in the U.S" means -- does it mean cutting taxes or regulations for manufacturers to prevent them from moving to more favorable business environments? Does it mean boosting loans, grants and other forms of government assistance to businesses or their employees? Keeping a job could mean something as simple as providing grants to help reopen child care centers that have closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a bill U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst introduced on July 20. Because it's a vast question, we'll let you do your own research into it by looking up Ernst's record on congress.gov.

Q. How many times has Biden ran for President? Trump's ad on TV says this is his third time.

A. Former Vice President Joe Biden has indeed run for the Democratic nomination for president three times -- in 1988, 2008 and this year.

Q. Of all the positive COVID cases, how many of those were tested more than once?

A. Neither the state nor the county health departments have provided that data.