Call the Courier July 22, 2020

Q. How did Mayor Hart hurt himself? His arm is in a sling.

A. The mayor had rotator cuff surgery.

Q. If every other event in Waterloo is cancelled such as Friday’loos, Irish Fest, amphitheater events, why did the mayor OK the Juneteenth celebration?

A. The mayor did not cancel any events. Private organizations have chosen whether or not to hold their events given the COVID-19 pandemic. Sometimes those events need City Council approvals for things like closing a street or exceeding noise ordinance levels. The City Council approved those exceptions for all of the events in question.

Q. Has the Waterloo Water Works increased their water pressure?

A. No. Depending on where you live on the Waterloo system and elevation of your residence the pressure will vary. The Water Works system pressure varies from 85 pounds per square inch at the Linden Avenue water tower to 50 psi at the Kimball Avenue tower.

Q. Where did Eileen Loan go?