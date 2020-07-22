Call the Courier July 22, 2020

Q. Does the city of Evansdale have any plans to trim trees on the south side of Meyers Lake?
A. The trees near the fence are in the Iowa Department of Transportation right-of-way and not the city. Mayor Troy Beatty said the trees along the edge of the lake will be looked at as time allows. This appears to more of an aesthetic request coming from down the highway. No timeline can be given as it will be worked after other tasks are completed, he added.
Q. Mark Gallagher is a salaried employee for the Sportsplex. Why is he coaching during the day for a local school?
A. Gallagher is a salaried, FLSA-exempt manager, meaning he is responsible to effectively manage his departmental operations and is not tied to working a particular shift, said Leisure Services Director Paul Huting. His city position requires work during many weekend and evening hours. His acceptance of a part-time, seasonal coaching position has been approved by his department head and the mayor, per city policy.
Q. I would like to know if the Waterloo mayor has ever done a ride-along with a police officer?
A. No.
Q. Could you tell me when the city of Waterloo will change the names of Washington Street and Jefferson Street and the other slave owner names?
A. This has not been discussed.
Q. How did Mayor Hart hurt himself? His arm is in a sling.
A. The mayor had rotator cuff surgery.
Q. If every other event in Waterloo is cancelled such as Friday’loos, Irish Fest, amphitheater events, why did the mayor OK the Juneteenth celebration?
A. The mayor did not cancel any events. Private organizations have chosen whether or not to hold their events given the COVID-19 pandemic. Sometimes those events need City Council approvals for things like closing a street or exceeding noise ordinance levels. The City Council approved those exceptions for all of the events in question.
Q. Has the Waterloo Water Works increased their water pressure?
A. No. Depending on where you live on the Waterloo system and elevation of your residence the pressure will vary. The Water Works system pressure varies from 85 pounds per square inch at the Linden Avenue water tower to 50 psi at the Kimball Avenue tower.
Q. Where did Eileen Loan go?
A. She said in a Facebook post this spring: “Well, kids, I am done being a broadcast meteorologist. Although, I am still a meteorologist…. I am sure to get plenty of weather questions. And I will still get plenty of blame! But it is time to move to something else. I want to spend more time with all the garden projects that I am involved in: Vinton Youth Garden, Old School Produce Partners Giving Garden, Vinton-Shellsburg Farm to School, as well as the Urbana Farmers’ Market. … I have a part-time job at Cedar River Garden Center in Palo. I get to work outside... I get to work around plants... and I get to talk to people. And, when it rains or storms, I get sent home... I don’t have to race into work! Sounds perfect to me!”
