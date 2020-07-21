Call the Courier July 21, 2020

Q. During the Battle of the Bulge, were the dead soldiers placed in body bags before they were buried?
A. According to a 2017 report on the U.S. Army Quartermaster Branch’s Graves Registration units, during the war body bags were used if they were available. Sometimes the number of dead to be buried was so great the men had to use sheets or even cut-up-parachutes as shrouds.
Q. What does serology mean?
A. It’s the study or diagnostic examination of blood serum, especially with regard to the response of the immune system to pathogens or introduced substances. It’s a word that’s been in the news lately as health officials try to develop a serology test -- also called an antibody test -- during the pandemic.
Q. What causes kidney stones?
According to the Mayo Clinic: “Kidney stones form when your urine contains more crystal-forming substances — such as calcium, oxalate and uric acid — than the fluid in your urine can dilute.” Risk factors include family or personal history of kidney stones; dehydration, not drinking enough water each day; eating a diet that's high in protein, sodium (salt) and sugar; obesity; digestive diseases and surgery; and some supplements and medications.
Q. When they check your temperature for COVID, what is the "danger zone"?
A. It appears there is no standard threshold for that. The Centers for Disease Control generally uses a temperature of 100.4 degrees to denote a fever. Some individual companies or doctors’ offices could use a lower number.
Q. What is causing the coin shortage?
A. Yet another problem we can chalk up to the coronavirus. According to a statement from the Federal Reserve: "The COVID‐19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coins. In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions to the Federal Reserve have declined significantly and the U.S. Mint’s production of coin also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees." And fewer coins came back from customers to banks, coin-sorting machines and cash registers as people have stayed home.
Q. Could you compare the training requirements of a volunteer firefighter and the PSO training?
A. In Cedar Falls, training occurs nearly daily for public safety personnel assigned to the fire division, said spokeswoman Amanda Huisman. Public safety officers assigned to police also are required to undergo regular training, which takes place at least twice a month. The department has 3,000 to 8,000 hours of training annually. Each volunteer firefighting program has its own schedules for training, making it difficult to generally compare them to Cedar Falls.
Q. When is the city of Raymond going to get traffic cameras on Highway 20?
A. U.S. Highway 20 does not run through Raymond. We'll assume the caller means Dubuque Road, which served as U.S. 20 decades ago. The city has no plans to install traffic cameras on Dubuque Road, according to Mayor Gary Vick.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.