Call the Courier July 21, 2020

Q. During the Battle of the Bulge, were the dead soldiers placed in body bags before they were buried?

A. According to a 2017 report on the U.S. Army Quartermaster Branch’s Graves Registration units, during the war body bags were used if they were available. Sometimes the number of dead to be buried was so great the men had to use sheets or even cut-up-parachutes as shrouds.

Q. What does serology mean?

A. It’s the study or diagnostic examination of blood serum, especially with regard to the response of the immune system to pathogens or introduced substances. It’s a word that’s been in the news lately as health officials try to develop a serology test -- also called an antibody test -- during the pandemic.

Q. What causes kidney stones?

According to the Mayo Clinic: “Kidney stones form when your urine contains more crystal-forming substances — such as calcium, oxalate and uric acid — than the fluid in your urine can dilute.” Risk factors include family or personal history of kidney stones; dehydration, not drinking enough water each day; eating a diet that's high in protein, sodium (salt) and sugar; obesity; digestive diseases and surgery; and some supplements and medications.