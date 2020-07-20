Call the Courier July 20, 2020

A: The idea is to shift some funding from police departments to other forms public safety and community support like social services, housing, education, health care, etc.

Q: Is the Cedar Falls Maid-Rite permanently closed?

A: It was closed for a period of time. It is not currently open for dine-in but does have a carry-out window and outside tables.

Q: How much has each candidate running for Cedar Falls City Council received from Jeff Danielson?

A: In the July 7 election, T.J. Frein received a $100 donation from Jeff Danielson. The other three candidates who filed with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board did not receive any contributions from him, according to online records. The fifth candidate, Fred Perryman, did not file a report of contributions and expenditures.

Q: Where does Trump’s son Barron go to school?

A: He is attending St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland, according to news reports.

Q: On my water bill I am being billed for a maintenance fee. What is that?