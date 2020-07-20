Call the Courier July 20, 2020

Q: Will there be a second stimulus check in July?
A: The Democratic-controlled House passed a bill in May that includes a second round of checks, but it still must get through the Republican-controlled Senate. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is working on its own proposal. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said the administration is “very seriously considering” a second round of stimulus checks, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Q: What is being built behind First Security off of Greenhill?
A: It’s a new assisted living and memory care facility called Oak Park Estates. According to the the company’s website, the building includes 16 private suites.
Q: Why was the Lutheran Center torn down on the corner of College Street and University Avenue?
A: The University of Northern Iowa bought the property at 2616 College St. in November. According to a memo for the Board of Regents meeting that month, the purchase was part of UNI’s “strategic land acquisition” within its facilities master plan area. The memo went on to say, “While the university has adequate land resources for the foreseeable future, certain properties present opportunities that would ensure that the campus would develop appropriately.”
Q: What exactly does it mean to “defund” the police?
A: The idea is to shift some funding from police departments to other forms public safety and community support like social services, housing, education, health care, etc.
Q: Is the Cedar Falls Maid-Rite permanently closed?
A: It was closed for a period of time. It is not currently open for dine-in but does have a carry-out window and outside tables.
Q: How much has each candidate running for Cedar Falls City Council received from Jeff Danielson?
A: In the July 7 election, T.J. Frein received a $100 donation from Jeff Danielson. The other three candidates who filed with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board did not receive any contributions from him, according to online records. The fifth candidate, Fred Perryman, did not file a report of contributions and expenditures.
Q: Where does Trump’s son Barron go to school?
A: He is attending St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland, according to news reports.
Q: On my water bill I am being billed for a maintenance fee. What is that?
A: The Waterloo City Council approved measures in the fall of 2019 to implement mandatory maintenance fees to assist in paying for the yard waste location as well as recycling locations throughout Waterloo. The monthly fee is shown as a line item charge on a customer’s water bill. The fee was first seen on bills starting Jan. 1, 2020, and is a pass-through, with the Water Works collecting the fee and turning that money over to the city of Waterloo.
Q: We notice where city hall and the library are in Denver that the fire hydrants is running constantly for about a month. Why?
A: The water tower is out of service for painting. The city pumps directly into the water distribution system to maintain system pressure. The painting project was expected to wrap up around the end of July.
