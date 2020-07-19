Call the Courier July 19, 2020

A. Under Iowa law, those proceeds are only available to publicly funded school districts across the state.

Q. If there is no school this year, will the teachers get their full salary or unemployment like the rest of us?

A. There will be school this fall. How exactly that will look is still being determined. All public and private schools submitted plans to the state outlining how they would hold in-person classes and remote or online classes. Many also submitted plans for a hybrid approach. Pay is determined by individual school districts. Even if students are learning at a distance, though, teachers will still be required to teach, assign and grade work, and do testing. So, they’ll still be working.

Q: Why did Burger King close on the corner of Ansborough and Kimball?

A: Ansborough and Kimball run parallel. They don’t meet. If the caller means the Burger King on Tower Park Drive, the owner said it closed for economic reasons.

Q. Is the Black Hawk County auditor going to automatically send out absentee ballots?