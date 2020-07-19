Call the Courier July 19, 2020

Q. In Waterloo, on Park Avenue, they just painted the yellow stripes on the road. Between South Street and Wellington, they are dashed. Why is that?
A. The existing “broken” yellow lines were faded, so they were repainted as part of Waterloo’s annual pavement marking painting program. On two-way roads the broken yellow line separates traffic moving in opposite directions, according to the Iowa Driver’s Manual.
Q. Will the lights on University be timed when the project is completed?
A. Yes. The corridor will be a traffic adaptive system.
Q. Can somebody look at the traffic lights at East 11th and Vinton? You sit at the stop light for too long a time.
A. East 11th and Vinton streets do not intersect. Contact the Waterloo Traffic Operations Department by phone or email through the city website with signal concerns.
Q. The railroad tracks on Gilbertville Road by Warren Transport is in bad shape. Who can I call so it can be repaired?
A. There do not appear to be any railroad crossings on Gilbertville Road. We suspect the caller is asking about the crossing on North Elk Run Road near a Warren Transport terminal. A sign at the crossing said problems can be reported by calling (800) 383-5810.
Q. Why don’t local private schools in the Cedar Valley share in the 1% tax revenue like the public schools?
A. Under Iowa law, those proceeds are only available to publicly funded school districts across the state.
Q. If there is no school this year, will the teachers get their full salary or unemployment like the rest of us?
A. There will be school this fall. How exactly that will look is still being determined. All public and private schools submitted plans to the state outlining how they would hold in-person classes and remote or online classes. Many also submitted plans for a hybrid approach. Pay is determined by individual school districts. Even if students are learning at a distance, though, teachers will still be required to teach, assign and grade work, and do testing. So, they’ll still be working.
Q: Why did Burger King close on the corner of Ansborough and Kimball?
A: Ansborough and Kimball run parallel. They don’t meet. If the caller means the Burger King on Tower Park Drive, the owner said it closed for economic reasons.
Q. Is the Black Hawk County auditor going to automatically send out absentee ballots?
A. No. The election office sent absentee ballot request forms to all registered Cedar Falls voters ahead of the July 7 special election for an at-large seat on the City Council. Officials with the office said they will not be doing that for Aug. 4 runoff election, though. Voters can still request an absentee ballot on their own. More information is available at https://www.co.black-hawk.ia.us/608/How-to-Request-an-Absentee-Ballot.
Q. Who owns the building Doughy Joeys is in, in Cedar Falls?
A. According to Black Hawk County’s online property records, it is owned by Polar Bear Investments L.C. Charles and Joanna Landau are the president and vice president of the company.
