Call the Courier July 16, 2020

Q. You had a story in Sunday’s paper about the traveling exhibit at the Grout regarding Holocaust survivors. You left out the dates the exhibit will be there, can you provide those?

A. The exhibit will be at the Grout until Aug. 1.

Q. Do I have to wear a mask when I shop at Trinkets and Togs in Cedar Falls?

A. The latest information from the store Facebook page says masks are encouraged but not required. But the Waverly store is requiring masks, so you should probably take one along to be safe.

Q. I drive Lafayette to Evansdale every day. The riverbank is never mowed. When are they going to fix that?

A. Waterloo Leisure Services staff reviewed the location July 14 and said they will be mowing the levee along the Cedar River from the city limits of Evansdale to Vinton Street in the near future.

Q. Did Family Video close on Ansborough?

A. No. The store was open when we called July 14.

