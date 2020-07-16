Call the Courier July 16, 2020

Q. What happened to Dennis Clayson’s article in the July 12 Courier. He probably hasn’t missed one in 30 years.
A. For reasons dictated by layout, Clayson’s latest column appeared in the Monday, July 13, Courier. And while his column is a regular feature of The Courier’s Sunday Opinion section, he has missed the occasional Sunday.
Q. Would you consider your paper a liberal paper? I don’t see much leaning towards conservative news.
A. With our focus squarely on local news, we consider ourselves a nonpartisan paper. In our editorial pages we strive to provide both conservative and liberal viewpoints. We are occasionally chastised by readers for having a liberal or a conservative bias, and the fact we are accused from both sides seems to indicate we get things about right.
Q. I need the address of Gov. Kim Reynolds, please.
A. Send mail to her at the Office of the Governor, Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines 50319.
Q. Has Joni Ernst ever served overseas in the military? What rank was she?
A. She served in the Iowa Army National Guard from 1993 to 2015, retiring as a lieutenant colonel and served a year in Kuwait during the Iraq War.
Q. You had a story in Sunday’s paper about the traveling exhibit at the Grout regarding Holocaust survivors. You left out the dates the exhibit will be there, can you provide those?
A. The exhibit will be at the Grout until Aug. 1.
Q. Do I have to wear a mask when I shop at Trinkets and Togs in Cedar Falls?
A. The latest information from the store Facebook page says masks are encouraged but not required. But the Waverly store is requiring masks, so you should probably take one along to be safe.
Q. I drive Lafayette to Evansdale every day. The riverbank is never mowed. When are they going to fix that?
A. Waterloo Leisure Services staff reviewed the location July 14 and said they will be mowing the levee along the Cedar River from the city limits of Evansdale to Vinton Street in the near future.
Q. Did Family Video close on Ansborough?
A. No. The store was open when we called July 14.
Q. What is the address of Gaelic Storm, and the Screaming Orphans?
A. You may contact Gaelic Storm through a form on their website at https://www.gaelicstorm.com/contact, or write to: Arcade Management, 3728 Keystone Ave., Nashville, TN 37211.
You may contact Screaming Orphans through a form on their website at https://screaming orphans.com/contact. Booking inquiries may be sent to bookings @screamingorphans.com, and Press/Media inquiries may be sent to press@screamingorphans.com. No mailing address is available for this group.
Q. Why are the lights flashing on Mitchell Street by St. Ed’s? Shouldn’t they be turned off since school is closed?
A. They are turned off and will not be turned on until the school is open.
Q. Can temporary fireworks pop-ups can have signs in city right-of-way?
A. Waterloo ordinances prohibit advertising signs in city rights-of-way.
