Call the Courier July 15, 2020

Q. Can you explain why the houses on the north side of Donald are odd numbers but westbound of Donald are even?
A. The odd numbered addresses are on the left side and the even numbered houses are on the right side as you go down a street increasing in block numbers. The block numbers increase as you go eastbound on East Donald Street from U.S. Highway 63, so the odd numbers are on the left, or north side. When you are on West Donald Street, or west of U.S. 63, the block numbers increase as you travel westbound on the road, so the odd numbered addresses are on the left, or south.
Q. How many people die a year from cancer and the normal flu in the United States a year?
A. According to the most recent data compiled by the CDC for the year 2017:
“Number of deaths for leading causes of death
- Heart disease: 647,457
- Cancer: 599,108
- Accidents (unintentional injuries): 169,936
- Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 160,201
- Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 146,383
- Alzheimer’s disease: 121,404
- Diabetes: 83,564
- Influenza and pneumonia: 55,672
- Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome, and nephrosis: 50,633
- Intentional self-harm (suicide): 47,173
Q. I have gift cards for D’vine Medical Spa, and I called them since they were closed for COVID. Will the gifts cards still be honored?
A. We think you’re probably out of luck. The spa website says, “We are committed to the health and safety of our patients, clients and staff to help reduce the continuing spread of COVID-19. With this commitment, it is with sincere regret that we inform you of the permanent closing of d’vine Medical Spa. Due to the uncertainty and critical impact this pandemic brings, we are discontinuing all medical spa services and will be closing our business of operations permanently on July 1, 2020.”
Q. In an article about local PPP loans, it was mentioned the Western Home received $6.4 million. It said it was female owned. Who is the owner of Western Home community?
A. Western Home Communities is a nonprofit organization operated by volunteer board of directors. Because of incorrect information provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration, a story on page A1 in the Sunday, July 12, edition titled “Local PPP loans detailed” incorrectly identified Western Home's ownership.
Q. Can you find Mr. Food’s recipe for secret ingredient potato salad?
A. Here it is:
What you'll need
- 4 pounds red potatoes with skin, washed and cut into medium chunks
- 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
- 1/3 cup seasoned original flavor rice vinegar
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 hard-boiled eggs, finely chopped
- 1/3 cup packed cilantro leaves, chopped
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
What to do
1. In a large pot of boiling water, cook potatoes 15 to 20 minutes, or until fork-tender; drain.
2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine onion, vinegar, oil, salt, and pepper; mix well.
3. Add warm potatoes to bowl and toss gently to coat. Cover and chill 30 minutes.
4. Stir in eggs, cilantro, and mayonnaise; mix well. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
