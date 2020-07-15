Call the Courier July 15, 2020

A. The odd numbered addresses are on the left side and the even numbered houses are on the right side as you go down a street increasing in block numbers. The block numbers increase as you go eastbound on East Donald Street from U.S. Highway 63, so the odd numbers are on the left, or north side. When you are on West Donald Street, or west of U.S. 63, the block numbers increase as you travel westbound on the road, so the odd numbered addresses are on the left, or south.