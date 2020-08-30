Call the Courier: Can we sue the governor if students or teachers get the virus?

Q: What churches in Waterloo and Cedar Falls require people to wear masks when attending services?
A: There are just too many for us to check every one; you could give your church a call or check their website or social media to see what guidelines they are using.
Q: If I think I had COVID, but didn’t get tested, could I get tested now for antibodies to see if I had it?
A: Some information from the Centers for Disease Control: “Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose a current COVID-19 infection, except in instances in which viral testing is delayed. An antibody test may not show if you have a current COVID-19 infection because it can take 1 to 3 weeks after infection for your body to make antibodies. Whether you test positive or negative for COVID-19 on a viral or an antibody test, you still should take steps to protect yourself and others. We do not know yet if people who recover from COVID-19 can get infected again. Scientists are working to understand this.”
Q: How long has Rick Coleman been on KWWL?
A: Coleman worked for KWWL part time in high school and started full time after graduating from the University of Iowa in 1986, according to the station.
Q: What are the names of the singers of The Eagles band?
A: The primary vocalists were the late Glenn Frey (guitars, vocals) and Don Henley (drums, vocals), but guitarists Joe Walsh, Don Felder and Bernie Leadon, and bassists Timothy B. Schmit and Randy Meisner all served as lead singers and songwriters within the lineup.
Q: I received two mailings from the county and another from the state in regards to a mail-in ballot request. Isn’t this going to create fraud since I could send in two ballots?
A: You will only receive one ballot no matter how many absentee ballot requests you mail in, according to County Auditor Grant Veeder.
Q: How much did the University of Iowa pay for the 25-page study concerning racial issues among the football team?
A: University of Iowa paid up to $675 an hour for the investigation. It hasn’t yet revealed how much Husch Blackwell will be paid. The Kansas City law firm received $120,000 from Iowa State in 2017-18 for an investigation into sexual misconduct and racial discrimination in that athletic department.
Q: Can we sue Gov. Reynolds if our teachers or students die due to the virus?
A: Probably not. The governor is protected by sovereign immunity, which makes it difficult to sue government officials for the results of actions carried out as part of their official duties.
Q: Shouldn’t there be a lot of deaths among non-mask wearers by now? Seems to me they don’t work like people say.
A: There are a lot of deaths among non-mask wearers already — 170,000-plus in the U.S. and counting, almost entirely among the non-mask-wearing population. Remember, masks do not protect the wearer, they protect the public from the mask wearer, who may be infected without knowing it.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
