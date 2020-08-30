Call the Courier: Can we sue the governor if students or teachers get the virus?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: What churches in Waterloo and Cedar Falls require people to wear masks when attending services?

A: There are just too many for us to check every one; you could give your church a call or check their website or social media to see what guidelines they are using.

Q: If I think I had COVID, but didn’t get tested, could I get tested now for antibodies to see if I had it?

A: Some information from the Centers for Disease Control: “Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose a current COVID-19 infection, except in instances in which viral testing is delayed. An antibody test may not show if you have a current COVID-19 infection because it can take 1 to 3 weeks after infection for your body to make antibodies. Whether you test positive or negative for COVID-19 on a viral or an antibody test, you still should take steps to protect yourself and others. We do not know yet if people who recover from COVID-19 can get infected again. Scientists are working to understand this.”

Q: How long has Rick Coleman been on KWWL?

A: Coleman worked for KWWL part time in high school and started full time after graduating from the University of Iowa in 1986, according to the station.

Q: What are the names of the singers of The Eagles band?