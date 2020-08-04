Call the Courier, Aug. 5, 2020

Q. Can you tell me what ‘cherry eyes’ are in a dog? How do dogs get them? How are they treated?
A. A simple definition is that “cherry eye” is described as a disorder of the third eyelid, which contains a special gland that produces protective tear film over the eye, supplying oxygen and nutrients to the eye. When the gland prolapses, or “pops out,” it looks like a swollen red mass on the lower eyelid known as “cherry eye.” Treatment requires surgery by veterinarian to prevent permanent damage to the eye or third eye gland. Without adequate tear production, a pet can develop “dry eye”which can seriously impair vision.
Q. How did monkey bread get its name?
A. There are a couple of theories. One is that you have to pull it apart and eat it with your fingers, the way a monkey would. Another is that the finished dish looks a little like a monkey puzzle tree.
Q. I read Tom Hanks and his wife have become Greek citizens. Does this mean he no longer has a U.S. passport?
A. No. Greece offered the couple honorary citizenship and passports recently to recognize work they’d done raising awareness about the 2018 fires that devastated areas near Athens and killed more than 100 people. The actor tweeted in January that he was “starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece!”
Q. What is the number for the Black Hawk Co. Solid waste division?
A. Call 234-8115.
Q. When will Young Arena re-open for walking?
A. An email asking for information was not answered. The arena website says it’s closed to public walking until further notice.
Q. Is there a phone number to reach Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation?
A. Try calling (319) 277-6511.
Q. What is the number for the Do Not Call registry?
Call (888) 382-1222
Q, How did Silos and Smokestacks start?
A. Silos & Smokestacks was designated as a national heritage area in 1996, the name meant to represent both the farms and industries that constitute agribusiness. It’s one of 49 federally designated heritage areas and is an affiliated area of the National Park Service.
Q. Are any changes going to happen regarding daylight savings time?
A. There have been various proposals and suggestions to end or modify it. But as far as we can tell, none are being seriously considered right now. We change our clocks back this fall on Nov. 1.
Q. How long does it take to show symptoms to COVID 19 after being exposed?
A. According to the Centers for Disease Control: “Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea"

