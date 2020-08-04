Call the Courier, Aug. 5, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q. Can you tell me what ‘cherry eyes’ are in a dog? How do dogs get them? How are they treated?

A. A simple definition is that “cherry eye” is described as a disorder of the third eyelid, which contains a special gland that produces protective tear film over the eye, supplying oxygen and nutrients to the eye. When the gland prolapses, or “pops out,” it looks like a swollen red mass on the lower eyelid known as “cherry eye.” Treatment requires surgery by veterinarian to prevent permanent damage to the eye or third eye gland. Without adequate tear production, a pet can develop “dry eye”which can seriously impair vision.

Q. How did monkey bread get its name?

A. There are a couple of theories. One is that you have to pull it apart and eat it with your fingers, the way a monkey would. Another is that the finished dish looks a little like a monkey puzzle tree.

Q. I read Tom Hanks and his wife have become Greek citizens. Does this mean he no longer has a U.S. passport?