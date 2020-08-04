Call the Courier, Aug. 4, 2020

Q: You have an article about Purdue Pharma giving money to senators. I would like to know if any of our senators got that money.
A: This question is difficult to answer specifically because candidates receive much of their campaign funding through corporate PACs that may themselves receive money from many sources. According to a July 27 fact check by KCRG.com, Sen. Joni Ernst has received about $75,000 from pharmaceutical PACs during this election cycle. OpenSecrets.org, a website run by the Center for Responsive Politics, reports Ernst has received $138,756 in the 2020 election cycle from “pharmaceutical/health products” companies. That same group reports Sen. Chuck Grassley received $47,755 in the same period. The Center for Responsive Politics describes itself as nonpartisan, independent and nonprofit and the nation’s premier research group tracking money in U.S. politics.
Q: How many hemispheres are there, and what is a hemisphere?
A: A hemisphere is half of a spherical body or object. The earth is typically divided into the Northern and the Southern hemispheres, separated by the equator, or into the Eastern and Western hemispheres, separated by the prime meridian.
Q: Why do people believe that astronauts were not on the moon? What proof do they have to state that?
A: Many “proofs” the moon landings were faked have been offered by conspiracy theorists but do not stand up to scrutiny. For instance, doubters claim a flag in photos from the moon landing appears to be waving, impossible on the windless moon. But comparing several photos shows the flag, while wrinkled, looks the same in every picture, the top edge rigidly horizontal. An April 30 article in Scientific American, “Moon Landing Faked!!! — Why People Believe in Conspiracy Theories,” offers many explanations for such beliefs.
Perhaps the simplest is this: Studies show belief in conspiracy theories is associated with feelings of powerlessness. Conspiracy theories help people “make sense of the world” by providing simple explanations for complex events — restoring a sense of control and predictability.
Q: What is the Freedom of Information Act, how is it implemented and who implements it?
A: Enacted on July 4, 1966, and taking effect one year later, the Freedom of Information Act gives people the right to access information from the federal government. Under the FOIA, agencies must disclose any information requested — unless that information is protected from public disclosure. A FOIA request can be made for any agency record. Each agency’s website contains information about the type of records that agency maintains. The executive branch is responsible for the administration of the FOIA. The Department of Justice’s Office of Information Policy oversees compliance.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
