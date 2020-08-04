Call the Courier, Aug. 4, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: You have an article about Purdue Pharma giving money to senators. I would like to know if any of our senators got that money.

A: This question is difficult to answer specifically because candidates receive much of their campaign funding through corporate PACs that may themselves receive money from many sources. According to a July 27 fact check by KCRG.com, Sen. Joni Ernst has received about $75,000 from pharmaceutical PACs during this election cycle. OpenSecrets.org, a website run by the Center for Responsive Politics, reports Ernst has received $138,756 in the 2020 election cycle from “pharmaceutical/health products” companies. That same group reports Sen. Chuck Grassley received $47,755 in the same period. The Center for Responsive Politics describes itself as nonpartisan, independent and nonprofit and the nation’s premier research group tracking money in U.S. politics.

Q: How many hemispheres are there, and what is a hemisphere?

A: A hemisphere is half of a spherical body or object. The earth is typically divided into the Northern and the Southern hemispheres, separated by the equator, or into the Eastern and Western hemispheres, separated by the prime meridian.

Q: Why do people believe that astronauts were not on the moon? What proof do they have to state that?