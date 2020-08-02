Call the Courier Aug. 2, 2020 (copy)

Q. Do you know when they will finish the road work in front of the Sportsplex?
A. The road was ready for paving and is expected to be completed around Aug. 14, according to the Waterloo Engineering Department. The contractor was paving portions of University Avenue at the time this call was received and was planning to move to Jefferson Street when that was finished.
Q. I see the city is patching the potholes but leaving loose rock around. Why don’t they clean is up so bicyclists don’t crash?
A. The city will sweep and clean the potholes when the compounds used in pothole repair have cured to a proper condition to allow for sweeping. The curing time depends on factors including the ambient temperature. Meanwhile the city asks bicyclists to take extra caution and avoid the gravel if they can and even walk their bike if the going gets too rough until the sweeping is done and complete.
Q. Has President Trump ever been a member of a church?
A. During the 2016 campaign, he said he used to attend a Presbyterian church.
Q. What has happened to Ed Henry of Fox News?
A. He was recently fired over sexual misconduct charges. On July 1, Fox News announced the former White House correspondent and “America’s Newsroom” co-anchor had been fired after an outside law firm conducted an investigation into sexual misconduct claims made against him by a former employee. In a lawsuit filed July 20, former Fox News employee Jennifer Eckhart accused Henry of rape.
Q. Is the tick population larger this summer because of the weather, or some other reason?
A. Insect experts say the warm, wet weather we’ve had makes for more ticks than normal.
Q. I can’t get change to do my laundry! What am I to do?
A. Who would ever have thought we’d have a change shortage? Some suggestions we found online from other people in the same boat: If you go to a bank or credit union where you have an account, they might be able to help you. Try putting dollar bills into a vending machine and then hitting the refund or change button instead of buying anything; there’s a chance you’ll get coins in return. Or you could try asking friends if they have a coin jar -- lots of us do -- and might be willing to swap their quarters for your bills.
Q: Churches do not pay taxes, so why did they receive $7.3 million in the bailout?
A: Although churches are not businesses, they are employers and they do have bills to pay. Unable to hold in-person worship services and other activities during lockdowns caused by the pandemic, churches and religious institutions are under considerable financial stress, just like other nonprofits included in the CARES Act. Religious institutions can use the loan proceeds for payroll costs, rent, utilities, mortgage interest, and interest on other debt obligations. These organizations are eligible to have those loans forgiven, effectively turning the loans into grants, if additional requirements are met.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.