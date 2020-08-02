Call the Courier Aug. 2, 2020 (copy)

Q. Is the tick population larger this summer because of the weather, or some other reason?

A. Insect experts say the warm, wet weather we’ve had makes for more ticks than normal.

Q. I can’t get change to do my laundry! What am I to do?

A. Who would ever have thought we’d have a change shortage? Some suggestions we found online from other people in the same boat: If you go to a bank or credit union where you have an account, they might be able to help you. Try putting dollar bills into a vending machine and then hitting the refund or change button instead of buying anything; there’s a chance you’ll get coins in return. Or you could try asking friends if they have a coin jar -- lots of us do -- and might be willing to swap their quarters for your bills.

Q: Churches do not pay taxes, so why did they receive $7.3 million in the bailout?