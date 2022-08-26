California Street Saxophone Quartet to perform at Overman Park

CEDAR FALLS -- The California Street Saxophone Quartet, led by Denise Lawrence, will perform Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Overman Park band shell. This is final program in the "August Ensembles" concert series, sponsored by Friends of the Cedar Falls Band.

Admission is free. Concert-goers may bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort. In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or cancelled. For further information visit online at www.cedarnet.org/cfband, or on FaceBook.