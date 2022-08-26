California Street Saxophone Quartet to perform at Overman Park

CEDAR FALLS -- The California Street Saxophone Quartet, led by Denise Lawrence, will perform Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Overman Park band shell. This is final program in the "August Ensembles" concert series, sponsored by Friends of the Cedar Falls Band.
Admission is free. Concert-goers may bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort. In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or cancelled. For further information visit online at
www.cedarnet.org/cfband, or on FaceBook.
PHOTOS: Doggie Dip at The Falls 2022
081522jr-doggie-dip-1
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
Dog days of summer
Dogs and their owners head for the water at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday to participate in the annual Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
Happy scenes of pets and their people happened all over The Falls Aquatic Center Monday during the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
This World War I flying ace made a stop at The Falls Aquatic Center Monday for the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
Furry friends filled the water Monday during the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center.
Jeff Reinitz
