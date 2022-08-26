 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

California Street Saxophone Quartet to perform at Overman Park

  • 0
California Street Sax Quartet

California Street Sax Quartet will be performing at this year's August Ensembles in  Overman Park.

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- The California Street Saxophone Quartet, led by Denise Lawrence, will perform Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Overman Park band shell. This is final program in the "August Ensembles" concert series, sponsored by Friends of the Cedar Falls Band.

Admission is free. Concert-goers may bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort. In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or cancelled. For further information visit online at www.cedarnet.org/cfband, or on FaceBook.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UN negotiating treaty to protect crucial ocean habitats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News