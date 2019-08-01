WATERLOO — Waterloo police don’t expect to change their security plan for this weekend’s Iowa Irish Fest in the wake of a shooting at a Northern California festival Sunday.
But officers did discuss the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting during a recent meeting.
“(The California shooting) came up after we were done planning for Irish Fest. We did have a meeting yesterday just to discuss some options and scenarios and some tactics,” said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department said Wednesday.
Authorities say a young gunman entered the Garlic Festival in Gilroy — a city of about 57,000 outside of San Jose, Calif. — armed with a military-style rifle Sunday afternoon. He shot and killed three people — including a child and a teen — and wounded a dozen others before police armed with handguns killed him.
In Waterloo, the three-day Irish Fest is in its 13th year. The event typically draws upwards of 40,000 people to downtown.
The event hires private security staff to oversee the entrances, and Waterloo police dedicate a number of uniformed officers to the venue.
Leibold said the police presence will be the same as in prior years.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s really the same as it always is. We will have the same number of staff. We will have officers on foot on the grounds. We will have reserve officers there,” Leibold said. “We are simply there as a law enforcement presence, to intervene as needed.”
Officers staffing the festival are in addition to the department’s patrol force, which will cover the rest of the city. In the event of an emergency at the venue, patrol officers will respond to the festival also.
“With anything like that, you draw every officer from the street in,” Leibold said.
He noted there haven’t been any prior problems with Irish Fest.
Police have been taking part in active shooter drills for years, acting out scenarios where gunmen launch unsuspected attacks.
“We’ve trained for that. We’ve prepared for that as much as you can be. ... We’ve trained hospitals, we’ve trained schools. It’s all the same, only it’s an outdoor event,” Leibold said. “The outdoors are a little different, but the officers are trained in those tactics, they are trained in moving through crowds and can spot dangers, spot issues before they arise.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.