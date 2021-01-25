Cage-free doggie day care at Waterloo's Camp Run-A-Mutt first in Midwest

“We know many dog parents let their dogs sleep with them in their beds, give them free run of the house and don’t kennel their dogs when they leave them at home alone,” Stefanie said. “We understand the stress that people feel about dropping off their dogs for the day, and we want the dogs to be happy and comfortable and feel loved.

“Kenneling isn’t for every dog. It can cause stress for dogs who haven’t been conditioned to kenneling. Being cage free means the dogs can socialize and get exercise in a homelike environment. The dogs are never left unattended,” she explained.

The camp boasts more than 9,000 square feet of play space, including three indoor and three outdoor play yards. Outdoor areas feature paw-friendly synthetic turf, and there’s a splash pond for warmer months.

Balls, toys and other play options keep dogs busy and engaged. Agility equipment soon will be added. Dogs whose parents send them with lunch – kibble or wet food – are fed separately (no sharing or trading), and pets also can earn parent-approved treats. When the dogs are tuckered out, there’s a quiet room filled with soft beds and blankets for them to cuddle up and nap. A staff member is always in attendance.