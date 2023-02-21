Caesars Entertainment has revised its next gaming charter flight from Waterloo Regional Airport, 2790 Livingston Ln., to Laughlin, Nevada and Bullhead City, Arizona.

Originally scheduled for April 1 through 5, the flight’s been changed from April 2 through 6.

“This next gaming charter flight is such an outstanding entertainment value for Iowan’s,” said Airport Director Keith Kaspari. “Even with the now revised schedule, I look forward to welcoming and seeing off a full plane load of Iowan’s as they make their way to Laughlin for another outstanding five-day trip to Laughlin, Nevada / Bullhead City, Arizona, to enjoy the sun and hospitality that only Caesars and Harrah’s Laughlin, can offer.”

Caesars will operate the flights with a Boeing 737-800 aircraft via its airline partner Sun Country Airlines from Waterloo to Laughlin/Bullhead City as part of its Caesars Rewards Air program.

The package price of about $328 includes roundtrip airfare, ground transportation to and from the hotel, and hotel accommodations. Travelers do not need to be enrolled in the program to participate.

Reservations can be made at: caesarsrewardsair.com.