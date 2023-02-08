WATERLOO — Caesars Entertainment will operate another charter flight from Waterloo as part of its Caesars Rewards Air program.

A Boeing 737 charter flight will travel from the Waterloo Regional Airport to Laughlin, Nevada, and Bullhead City, Arizona, on April 1. The flight will return on April 5.

Caesars Entertainment, which owns the Isle Casino Hotel in Waterloo, first chartered flights to its Laughlin casinos in January 2022. A number of subsequent flights have taken place since then.

The package price of about $328 includes roundtrip airfare, ground transportation to and from the hotel and hotel accommodations. The flight leaves Waterloo at 7:46 p.m. on April 1 and lands at 10:20 p.m. in Laughlin/Bullhead City. It leaves on April 5 at 10 a.m. and arrives in Waterloo at 3:10 p.m.

Reservations are available online at caesarsrewardsair.com.

