COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Caesars Entertainment will operate another charter flight from Waterloo as part of its Caesars Rewards Air program.
A Boeing 737 charter flight will travel from the Waterloo Regional Airport to Laughlin, Nevada, and Bullhead City, Arizona, on April 1. The flight will return on April 5.
Caesars Entertainment, which owns the Isle Casino Hotel in Waterloo, first chartered flights to its Laughlin casinos in January 2022. A number of subsequent flights have taken place since then.
Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds to win a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot.The winning numbers Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7.Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and that ticket sales pushed the jackpot higher than an earlier $747 million estimate.The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.Both prizes available are the amounts before taxes, Powerball said.SEE MORE: What should you do if you win the Powerball lottery?The jackpot for the next drawing scheduled for Wednesday is $20 million, according to the lottery's website.Monday night's win was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19. That winless streak allowed the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the ninth-largest in U.S. history.Higher interest rates have allowed annuity payments to increase compared with earlier jackpots, when rates were lower. Most winners prefer the immediate cash prize.The games abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes drawing more players. That strategy certainly has worked recently, as someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize in January and a California player hit a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November. No one has claimed either of those prizes.Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.SEE MORE: Why does the lottery exist?
The package price of about $328 includes roundtrip airfare, ground transportation to and from the hotel and hotel accommodations. The flight leaves Waterloo at 7:46 p.m. on April 1 and lands at 10:20 p.m. in Laughlin/Bullhead City. It leaves on April 5 at 10 a.m. and arrives in Waterloo at 3:10 p.m.
Reservations are available online at
caesarsrewardsair.com.
Photos: Boys state dual wrestling semifinals and finals at Xtream Arena
State Duals FINAL 12
The Osage bench erupts as Anders Kittelson's pin of West Delaware, Manchester's Ryan Hilby seals the Green Devils' Class 2A win in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 21
Waverly-Shell Rock hoists their championship trophy after their win against Southeast Polk in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 20
Osage wrestlers hoist their championship trophy after defeating West Delaware, Manchester in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 19
Don Bosco celebrates after their victory against Wilton in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 18
Osage's Anders Kittelson and teammates celebrate after his pin of West Delaware, Manchester's Ryan Hilby seals the Green Devils' Class 2A win in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 17
Osage's Anders Kittelson and teammates celebrate after his pin of West Delaware, Manchester's Ryan Hilby seals the Green Devils' Class 2A win in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 16
Osage's Anders Kittelson and teammates celebrate after his pin of West Delaware, Manchester's Ryan Hilby seals the Green Devils' Class 2A win in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 15
Osage's Anders Kittelson's celebrates after his pin of West Delaware, Manchester's Ryan Hilby seals the Green Devils' Class 2A win in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 14
Osage's Barrett Muller celebrates after the Green Devils' victory against West Delaware, Manchester in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 13
Osage's Anders Kittelson's celebrates after his pin of West Delaware, Manchester's Ryan Hilby seals the Green Devils' Class 2A win in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 1
Wilton's Alexander Kaufmann tries to break away from Don Bosco's Mack Ortner in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 2
Wilton's Kaden Shirk gets on top of Don Bosco's Dax Youngblut in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 3
Wilton's Kaden Shirk competes against Don Bosco's Dax Youngblut in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 4
Wilton's Mason Shirk competes against Don Bosco's Kanaan Delagardelle in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 5
Wilton's Kaden Shirk scores against Don Bosco's Dax Youngblut in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 6
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block looks at the clock as he competes against Southeast Polk's in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 7
Waverly Shell Rock head coach Eric Whitcome had his 250th win in the first round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 8
Waverly-Shell Rock's Bas Diaz competes against Southeast Polk's Garrett Kingery in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 9
Waverly-Shell Rock's Danny Diaz competes against Southeast Polk's Nicklas Martin in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 10
Osage's Max Gast competes against West Delaware, Manchester's Logan Peyton in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 11
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against West Delaware, Manchester's Grant Northburg in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 22
Waverly-Shell Rock's Bas Diaz celebrates after his victory against Southeast Polk's Garrett Kingery in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 23
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ethan Bibler competes against Southeast Polk's Wyatt Gibson in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ethan Bibler competes against Southeast Polk's Wyatt Gibson in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 25
Waverly-Shell Rock's Danny Diaz competes against Southeast Polk's Nicklas Martin in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 26
Don Bosco's Mack Ortner competes against Wilton's Alexander Kaufmann in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 1
Bettendorf's Jayce Luna competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Zane Behrends in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 2
Waverly-Shell Rock's Zane Behrends competes against Bettendorf's Jayce Luna in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 3
Bettendorf's Jayce Luna competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Zane Behrends in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 4
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Bettendorf's Lincoln Jipp in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 5
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Bettendorf's Lincoln Jipp in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 6
The Waverly-Shell Rock bench cheers as Ryder Block gets the pin against Bettendorf's Lincoln Jipp in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 7
Bettendorf's Tycho Carmichael competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Bas Diaz in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 8
Bettendorf's Tycho Carmichael competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Bas Diaz in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 9
Bettendorf's Elijah Mendoza competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Ethan Bibler in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 10
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ethan Bibler competes against Bettendorf's Elijah Mendoza in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 11
Bettendorf's Elijah Mendoza looks at the clock as he competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Ethan Bibler in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 12
Osage's Max Gast competes against Mount Vernon's Jackson Hird in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 13
Osage's Nicholas Fox competes against Mount Vernon's Henry Ryan in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 14
Osage's Nicholas Fox competes against Mount Vernon's Henry Ryan in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 15
Osage's Ledger Nehls competes against Mount Vernon's Ledger Nehls in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 16
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry looks at the clock during his bout against Nashua-Plainfield's in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 17
Don Bosco's Mack Ortner competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Landon Pratt in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 18
Don Bosco's Kanaan Delagardelle competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinken in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 19
Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinken competes against Don Bosco's Kanaan Delagardelle in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 20
Don Bosco's Kanaan Delagardelle competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinken in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 21
Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinken competes against Don Bosco's Kanaan Delagardelle in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 22
Nashua-Plainfield's Nic Brase competes against Don Bosco's Cole Frost in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 23
Don Bosco's Cole Frost competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Nic Brase in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Bettendorf's Zander Glazebrook in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 25
Bettendorf's Jayden Luna throws Waverly-Shell Rock's Zane Behrends in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 26
Bettendorf's Jayden Luna throws Waverly-Shell Rock's Taylor Kibbee in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 27
Bettendorf's Jake Knight competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 28
Bettendorf's Jake Knight competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.