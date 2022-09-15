Buy local: Ice Cube Press publisher/writer Steve Semken advocates for Midwestern authors

CEDAR FALLS — Steve Semken is an award-winning Iowa writer who also publishes books.

He founded Ice Cube Press – “which I thought was a pretty cool name” – just over 31 years ago.

As a writer, he understands both the angst and joy of the creative process. As a publisher, he can steer a writer through the business of printing and selling a book.

“Writing is the hardest thing to do, and I understand it, I know how it feels, and I know a writer is sharing their creative spirit with me. A writer is trusting me with their book. That’s kind of amazing, and I understand the challenge,” said Semken, based in North Liberty.

He is Midwestern to his core. His idea of “buy local” is purchasing a book written by a Midwestern author. That strong grounding is reflected in his eclectic taste in stories and Midwestern authors he chooses to publish. Often the books transcend regionalism.

Ice Cube Press’ book list features nonfiction, nature, environment, history, fiction murder mysteries, poetry and graphic novels. Recent works include nationally known Cedar Falls artist Gary Kelly’s graphic novels, “Moon of the Snow Blind” and “Bach and the Blues” as well as David Bluder’s thriller “The Great Gamble,” Barbara Feller’s short biography about Grant Wood, “The Creation of an Artist,” and David Perkins’ book of poems, “Post Modern Blues.”

Ice Cube Press releases seven or eight titles each year. Upcoming books include “The Ghost of Craven Snuggs,” a Midwestern murder mystery by Sandy Moffett, “Slippery Steps – Rolling and Tumbling Toward Sobriety,” by Don McLeese, and Neil Hamilton’s “The Land Remains, A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future.”

“Blood Brothers,” a 2011 nonfiction book by Cedar Falls author and University of Northern Iowa professor emeritus Scott Cawelti, was a best-seller for the small press.

Semken’s selections are visceral. “I’m interested in so many different things. We all like stories. We want to read good stories. It’s a great accomplishment to write a book,” he said.

“If I pick your book to publish, it’s because I see something in it, I see emotion in it,” he explained. “For me, it’s the first sentence. When I read that first sentence in a manuscript, and I’m hooked, I want to keep going and see where it takes me.”

Semken has written six books, including “The Great Blues/Soul External: Rediscovering the Great Blue Heron,” winner of a Kansas Book Award, and a novella published by Rivers Bend Press, “Pick Up Stick City: Restoration Fiction.”

After earning a degree in English and history from University of Iowa in Iowa City, he held down a variety of jobs to make ends meet, including customer relations for a cable company and sales. He never stopped writing, and his passion for nature resulted in the launch of a small magazine, Sycamore Roots.

The experience whet his appetite for publishing. In 1991, he founded Ice Cube Press.

“I was captivated by the whole process of publishing,” Semken explained. “I’ve always been interested in a sense of place and rediscovering how we can live where we are, how to best live in the Midwest. I also want to promote literary arts.”

His background in sales has proven invaluable. “The one skill I hated the most was the one I needed most as a publisher,” he said, laughing. “And it’s what separates me from everyone else, I think. So many publishers are terrified about the aspect of money.”

Semken has edited three books, including four anthologies. He was writer-in-residence in Sitka, Alaska, and served on the faculty at the Midwest Writing Center’s David Collins Writing Conference in the Quad Cities. For more than 10 years he organized and presented the annual Harvest Lecture/Voices From The Prairie for Lutheran Campus Ministry, Standing by Words Center and Humanities Iowa.

“I’m amazed that I’m still doing this – publishing. There are fewer and fewer brick-and-mortar bookstores, but there’s a lot of online action. I remember in 1995 or ’96 when Amazon books were first online, whenever that was, and my own book was on there, I didn’t think it would last,” he recalled, laughing.

Semken has stacks of unsolicited manuscripts on his desk. Rejections are part of the job description. “I’ve said ‘no’ to a lot of people, but I always respect the writer and the passion they’ve put into their work,” he said.

“As a publisher, I make people’s dreams possible. When you have a book published and you’re holding it in your hands, that’s when it’s for real.”

Some books published by Ice Cube Press can be found at the UNI Bookstore and the Hearst Center for the Arts, as well as in regional collections at national book sellers.