Button Club meets Wednesday, March 30

buttons-image

WATERLOO --  The March meeting of Black Hawk Button Club will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.

A program entitled "Snap-Togethers" will focus on the delightful, whimsical, and often colorful modern buttons given their name by their method of construction. Anyone interested in the history, art and preservation of buttons is welcome. For additional information contact Anna at (319) 415-7550.

