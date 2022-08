WATERLOO -- The August meeting of Black Hawk Button Club will be from from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.

A light lunch will begin at 1:30 p.m, followed by a business meeting and then a program from National Button Society's Button University on identifying button materials. As always, anyone interested in the art, history, and preservation of buttons is welcome to attend. For additional information contact Anna at (319) 415-7550.