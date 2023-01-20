Button Club meets Wednesday in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Black Hawk Button Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise Street in Waterloo.
Following a brief business meeting, this "Free Day" will allow members to display buttons, discuss their projects, and spend the afternoon in the company of others who are interested in the art, history, and preservation of buttons. The public is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Anna at (319) 415-7550. Come see Black Hawk Button Club's next button display at the Cedar Falls Public Library during the month of February.