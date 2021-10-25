 Skip to main content
Button Club meeting to meet Wednesday

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk Button Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise Street.

The program will focus on "Shoe Buttons."  In addition to the program and business meeting, a guest from Cedar Rapids will be present with a large old family collection of buttons for sale by the card with proceeds to be used to repair cemetery headstones.  

Anyone interested in the art, history and preservation of buttons is welcome to attend.  For additional information, call (319) 415-7550.

