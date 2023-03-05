CEDAR FALLS -- David Thompson, who manages the butterfly display at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, will be the next Second Sunday Speaker Series presenter at the center.

He will speak on Sunday, March 19 at 2 to 3 p.m. in the community room at Hartman Reserve, located at 657 Reserve Drive in Cedar Falls.

He will present his ideas for the best ways to attract butterflies to your yard, how to select the best nectar plants and how to select the best larval food plants which females lay eggs on.

He will also explain how you can raise butterflies and moths from any eggs or caterpillars you might find.

No registration is necessary and there is no cost to attend.

