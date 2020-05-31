Butler County reports first COVID-19-related death

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

ALLISON -- Butler County health officials have confirmed the first death in that county due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Iowa officials reported on Sunday another six deaths due to the contagious virus. In total as of Sunday, there have been 553 COVID-19-related deaths. More than 11,000 Iowans have recovered from the sickness.