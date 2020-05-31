Butler County reports first COVID-19-related death

ALLISON -- Butler County health officials have confirmed the first death in that county due to COVID-19.
The individual was a 61-80-year-old adult, they said.
Meanwhile, Iowa officials reported on Sunday another six deaths due to the contagious virus. In total as of Sunday, there have been 553 COVID-19-related deaths. More than 11,000 Iowans have recovered from the sickness.
Black Hawk County recorded seven new COVID-19 positive cases Sunday with no new deaths.
