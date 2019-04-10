{{featured_button_text}}

GREENE -- A man was transported to the hospital Tuesday night with injuries from a single-vehicle crash.

Jesse Brian Jepperson, 47, of Greene, was taken to Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. at County Road C13 west of Ridge Avenue in Butler County.

Troopers said he was westbound in a pickup truck when it veered to the left and entered the south ditch. The vehicle hit a farm drive embankment head one and came to a rest in the south field.

Assisting at the scene were the Butler County Sheriff's Office, Greene Fire Department and Greene Emergency Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments