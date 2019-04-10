GREENE -- A man was transported to the hospital Tuesday night with injuries from a single-vehicle crash.
Jesse Brian Jepperson, 47, of Greene, was taken to Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. at County Road C13 west of Ridge Avenue in Butler County.
Troopers said he was westbound in a pickup truck when it veered to the left and entered the south ditch. The vehicle hit a farm drive embankment head one and came to a rest in the south field.
Assisting at the scene were the Butler County Sheriff's Office, Greene Fire Department and Greene Emergency Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.