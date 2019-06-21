{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Members of a local multiple sclerosis support group are heading to the Cedar Falls Pizza Ranch next week to raise funds for the annual charity event Walk MS.

The Waterloo MS group, which has around 30 members, will bus tables Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch on University. The restaurant will donate 7% of its net sales from dine-in, carryout and delivery between those hours to the MS group.

Walk MS events take place all over the country throughout the year. Karen Walker, from the MS support group at MercyOne in Waterloo, not only wants to raise money for this year’s walk in Cedar Falls, but also provide an opportunity for group members to become more involved in outreach and fundraising events.

“(I) figured it was a way for all of the support group to … raise funds for the MS Walk,” said Walker.

Even though the Cedar Falls charity walk took place in April, Walker said donations are still being accepted. The walk had one- and three-mile routes that started at the Wellness and Recreation Center at the University of Northern Iowa. Anyone could participate and the MS support group organized a group of eight members to walk.

The National MS Society receives the funds from each charity walk, which supports research for development of new medication and goes toward community support. Walker also said it provides financial aid for those needing housing adaptations.

According to the National MS Society website, around 300,000 people fund raise and volunteer each year and have raised over $1 billion.

