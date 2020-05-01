Businesses split on whether to reopen Friday

“Due to the governor we are able to have dine in limited to 50% capacity plus we do carry-out orders,” owners of Arianna’s Kitchen posted on their Facebook page, noting the restaurant will be open Friday. “Remember to wash your hands, practice social distancing, and stay safe. We can’t wait to see our customers!”

But the owners of First Street Deli said they will continue limiting service to carry-out orders only.

“After much consideration (we) have decided that First Street Deli will NOT open up for sit down dining on Friday,” First Street Deli said on its Facebook site. “We feel the health and safety of our community, family and friends is most important and believe this is the best way for us to help that along.”

Eschen’s Clothing in downtown Independence took a hit when it was forced to close and a number of wedding postponements and events cut into formal wear sales and rentals.

“We’re going to unlock our doors and open … and we’re going to get people in the store if we can,” said Dan Eschen. “We will practice the social distancing.”

Eschen is hoping customers return and other stores in the Independence business district can get back to business soon.