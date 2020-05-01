You are the owner of this article.
Businesses split on whether to reopen Friday
INDEPENDENCE — The Primitive Peddler was forced to shut its doors last month as part of a statewide effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Melissa Thoma, who operates the antique and home decor store in downtown Independence, is going to keep them closed for awhile longer despite Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation allowing many stores, restaurants and gyms to reopen for business Friday.

“I’m going to stay closed, just for my safety and the safety of the employees and the shoppers,” Thoma said. “I’m just not real comfortable about it.

“I’ve talked to some other business owners in town too, and I think it’s kind of a 50-50 split,” she added. “Financially we’d all like to be open. It’s not a decision you want to make.”

Thoma will continue offering curbside service to customers who order through her website but isn’t certain when she’ll fully reopen.

Independence is in Buchanan County, one of 77 Iowa counties allowed to reopen many businesses at 50 percent capacity. Black Hawk, Bremer and Tama counties nearby are among the 22 counties where closures have been extended at least through May 15.

Website posts by various Independence stores and restaurants show opinions remain split on whether it’s time to open back up.

“Due to the governor we are able to have dine in limited to 50% capacity plus we do carry-out orders,” owners of Arianna’s Kitchen posted on their Facebook page, noting the restaurant will be open Friday. “Remember to wash your hands, practice social distancing, and stay safe. We can’t wait to see our customers!”

But the owners of First Street Deli said they will continue limiting service to carry-out orders only.

“After much consideration (we) have decided that First Street Deli will NOT open up for sit down dining on Friday,” First Street Deli said on its Facebook site. “We feel the health and safety of our community, family and friends is most important and believe this is the best way for us to help that along.”

Eschen’s Clothing in downtown Independence took a hit when it was forced to close and a number of wedding postponements and events cut into formal wear sales and rentals.

“We’re going to unlock our doors and open … and we’re going to get people in the store if we can,” said Dan Eschen. “We will practice the social distancing.”

Eschen is hoping customers return and other stores in the Independence business district can get back to business soon.

“We need as many businesses that can open to be open,” he said. “We all feed off each other.”

At least two Independence fitness centers — Iowa Strength and River’s EDGE Sports and Fitness — will reopen Friday. Both have indicated they will enforce social distancing requirements on the number of individuals allowed in.

The governor’s order also allows libraries to reopen at 50 percent capacity Friday. But City Manager Al Roder said the Independence Public Library, as well as City Hall, will keep doors shut for now.

“I believe they will be opening on Tuesday to curbside service,” said Roder, noting even that practice had stopped earlier.

Decisions about whether to reopen are being made along many of Iowa’s Main Streets this week, including restaurants and stores in Winneshiek County.

“I can’t speak to a percentage but it’s mixed here as well,” said Andrea Watson of the Decorah Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I know that there are some folks who are trying to open up, maybe by letting one person in a store at a time,” she said. “There are others that are not comfortable opening at this time.”

