WAVERLY — A well-known Mexican fast food chain restaurant will be opening this fall along a main artery in town.

Clint Lyders, owner of Black River Bells, expects construction to be completed and the new 2,048-square-foot Taco Bell to open by early October at the northeast corner of Fourth Avenue Southwest across from the Quality Inn.

Once open, he expects hours of operation to be 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. at the first eatery a vehicle passes coming off U.S. Highway 218.

Black River Bells is a subsidiary of Sundance, Inc., one of the largest franchisees in the Yum! Brands family, which carries the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill chain eateries.

The Waverly location will be Sundance’s 21st Taco Bell in Iowa, part of the company’s portfolio of more than 180 restaurants throughout Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Almost all are Taco Bells, with the exception of three Arby’s restaurants in the Chicago area and a KFC/Taco Bell spot in Iowa.

“We’re growing all over Iowa,” said Lyders when reached by telephone. “We saw that the town had growth potential and felt it needed a Taco Bell.”

Occupancy is set at 24 people for the location at 2801 Fourth St. S.W., said Lyders. For comparison, Sundance’s Waterloo and Cedar Falls Taco Bells have occupancies of 33 and 39, respectively.

The restaurant is expected to hire about 30 workers. The project costs a couple million dollars when factoring in acquisition expense, and the brick-and-mortar building will include a single lane drive thru.

The company acquired the vacant acre in April for $650,000 from Wavtown Properties, according to property records. It had to get the green light from the Waverly Planning & Zoning Commission before it could build.

The building permit, for the former Titan Machinery site, is on file with Bremer County and was first reported by Waverly Newspapers.

