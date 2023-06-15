WAVERLY – Two hundred Nestlé employees and their families will celebrate Friday as the Waverly beverage factory marks 100 years in operation.

Mayor Adam Hoffman, Factory Manager Katrina Lucas, and Nestlé Zone North America Chief Technical Officer Detlef Krost are prepared to address workers at 10:30 a.m. at the facility.

“We’re extremely proud to celebrate 100 years of contributing to Nestlé’s beverage business as well as the local Waverly community,” said Lucas in response to emailed questions. “For the past century, our factory has been able to evolve to meet changing consumer needs — from pioneering instant milk in 1955 to supporting 128 different SKUs today, including 35 million pounds of Nesquik yearly.

“As the eighth-largest employer in Waverly, the Nestlé factory is committed to its role as an economic driver of the community. Our people are what has led to our success over the years, and their dedication to creating the best possible products for our consumers.”

The journey began when Carnation Company was founded in 1899 in Kent, Washington, and began operations in Waverly as a small condensery in 1923.

Fresh milk was initially received from local dairy farms and processed into evaporated milk, and 30 years later, the company pioneered and marketed instant milk. Over time, more products were developed, more infrastructure was built and more processes were added.

The list of products grew to include Coffee Mate, Instant Breakfast, Hot Cocoa, Nesquik, Nestea and Ovaltine.

The early 1980s brought about significant changes to the operation as multiple smaller facilities were combined to form a single complex. New warehousing, truck docks, and a maintenance wing were added to accommodate continuing growth.

Carnation was purchased by Nestlé in 1985 to become part of the world’s largest food company. After Nestlé appraised the Carnation facilities for future capital investments, Waverly was eventually selected to become a major manufacturing site.

The factory, at 70 Sixth Ave. N.W., covers nearly 500,000 square feet, and now houses four processing lines and eight packaging lines.