The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Main Street Program has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting “rigorous” performance standards.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

“I am especially proud of Waverly’s investment in its historic Main Street district and our annual accreditation by Main Street America since 1989," said Executive Director Travis Toliver, "This recognition of our organization’s work keeps our community at the forefront of the movement to care for our history and keep Main Streets alive across Iowa and throughout the nation.

"The future only looks brighter as we continue to discover the treasures here in our downtown and partner with business owners and investors to uncover the beauty and history that exists here in Waverly’s historic Main Street district.”

The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Main Street Program’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Iowa, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards.

The standards include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

In 2022, 105 businesses call the downtown Waverly home, according to the chamber of commerce. The nationally accredited Main Street Program in Waverly has amassed over 94,000 volunteer hours since its inception in 1989.

Founded in 1937, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce is a volunteer-driven organization that today encompasses all functions of the Chamber of Commerce, Waverly Main Street Program, and Tourism.

The chamber’s success is made possible through the financial commitment and tireless dedication of hundreds of businesses and individuals working to strengthen the economic vitality and standard of living in the Waverly area.