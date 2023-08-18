WATERLOO — The Kwik Star convenience stores at Six Corners and Franklin Street are closing.

The Six Corners store — serving customers since 1985 — could close for good as soon as Aug. 31, according to John McHugh, vice president of external relations.

The closing date for the convenience store and gas station at 1636 W. Fourth St. is tentative and could change based on the progression of the construction at its new, more-than-9,000-square-foot store about a mile south along a commercial corridor at 135 E. Ridgeway Ave.

The new store, framed as part of a “relocation,” is expected to open Oct. 5. It is the primary reason for closing the 3,400-square-foot Six Corners location.

“The goal is to improve service for the larger Waterloo neighborhood,” said Dave Niemi, public relations representative. “There will be more offerings. It will be bigger, offer more pumps and a car wash.”

The Kwik Star at 1214 Franklin St., opened in 1986, also is scheduled to close Aug. 31, according to the operations support division.

One of Kwik Star’s first 100 stores, the former Walter’s Mini Mart on Fourth Street was acquired in 1985 and turned into a Kwik Trip (Kwik Trips in Iowa were rebranded as Kwik Stars in 1993).

Records indicate the current building was constructed in 1994. It is nestled in a residential area at Six Corners — the Fourth Street, Kimball Avenue, Williston Avenue and Campbell Avenue intersection where a roundabout is now being considered.

Officials declined to comment on individual stores’ profitability and whether that played a factor. Nonetheless, the store will be missed by frequent patrons.

“I hate it,” said Tammy Gonzales, who lives about a half-mile away. “I go to this store every day and will have to go to the one on Ridgeway or Fletcher.”

Her friend, Tina Borman, another frequent patron of “years and years,” said the location is “so convenient” for a lot of people. She “definitely has to get a pop” – usually Cherry Pepsi – whenever she stops at the location as well as gas, bread, vegetables and snacks.

“I feel most for the people who live around here and don’t have cars and either walk or ride a bike here,” she said. “It will be heartbreaking.”

The New Star Liquor convenience store, with snacks and drinks as well as alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, is across the street at 1625 W. Fourth St.

Manager Taylor Wilson said she “doesn’t know if it will be good or bad” for business. “Kwik Star drew a lot of people to the area with its hot food and gas,” she said.

What will end up at the soon-to-be former Kwik Star property is unknown. But McHugh said the company typically sells the property when it closes a store and does not lease it to another tenant.

All workers at its closed stores with upwards of 30 part- and full-time staff members are offered jobs at other locations.

Editor’s note: A previous version of the story incorrectly stated that only the Fourth Street location was closing.