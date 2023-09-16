WATERLOO — A Waterloo pharmacy is one of 20 in the country to participate in a pilot program to provide residents with more access to technology to monitor their diabetes.

Greenwood Pharmacy, located at 2104 Kimball Ave., is partnering with the American Pharmacists Association Foundation in a project to help community pharmacists get credentialed to prescribe continuous glucose monitors.

Laurel Koester works with Helmsley Trust, the organization funding the program. Koester’s job is to help source grant projects that focus on Type 1 diabetes, which is also called juvenile diabetes. People with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes can take part in the program, as long as they take insulin.

She said that the program came about because CGMs can only be prescribed by a medical doctor but not every community has access to a diabetes specialist.

“Pharmacists play a role in the healthcare team and are also someone who is accessible to people in communities,” she said. “They are trusted sources because they’re embedded in the community.”

A news release about the project states that about 90% of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy and that many pharmacists offer patient care services for people with diabetes, but that does not currently include CGM services.

Koester said the project is creating a certificate training program with an end goal to enable pharmacies to prescribe CGMs, as well as provide services on how to use the device, look at the data and help create a healthcare plan.

Another goal of the project is to help insurance companies realize more people are utilizing CGMs in hopes that more prescriptions will be covered by insurance.

Natalie Haack, who works at a public relations firm that sent the release, said Greenwood Pharmacy was selected based on the patient population it serves, its performance in other projects with the American Pharmacists Association Foundation and its interest in the initiative. Three other Iowa pharmacies were also selected in Iowa City, Maquoketa and Winterset.

Koester said CGMs became the standard of care with people who use insulin around 2018. Before that, the main tool was a blood glucose meter in which patients prick their finger with a small needle to produce a drop of blood to place on a test strip. These finger stick checks measure blood glucose at one moment in time, resulting in people with diabetes having to prick their finger several times a day to monitor their blood sugar.

CGMs are a patch placed on the arm or stomach and the device has a tiny sensor that is inserted under the skin. The CGM also has a transmitter, which sends information – without wires – to a software program on a smartphone or insulin pump where people can constantly check their blood sugar.

Koester described a glucose meter as a snapshot of blood sugar at one particular point in time, while a CGM “tells the whole story.” The reports can help people decide on when to administer insulin as well as help track how foods they eat affect their blood sugar.

Rob Nichols, a pharmacist at Greenwood Pharmacy, said another benefit of a CGM is to help health care professionals look at a patient’s diabetes. Professionals who have access to a patient’s CGM are able to look at the data tracked by the device.

CGMs can also ease parent’s minds for their children who have diabetes. With a blood glucose meter, parents can’t keep a constant eye on their child’s blood sugar levels when they are at school. The device can also send alerts to a parent’s phone when their child’s blood sugar fluctuates, even when they are asleep.

Bridget Reed, a registered nurse and the executive director of Focus on Diabetes, said this is a game changer.

“A huge fear is if a child has severe low blood sugar, or a hypoglycemic event, it can lead to death if not treated,” Reed said. “That CGM (allows) people to just live their life how they wanna live it. It has been transformative for people with diabetes.”

Reed said it doesn’t just help children. She has seen major effects on anyone who uses a CGM. It can also help providers to accurately prescribe medicine in the correct dosages.

“I think people are more compliant, they’re more willing to make some important changes because they can see when they eat certain foods how it spikes their blood pressure,” she said. “It all around influences their care.”

Nichols said he hopes to help people in the Cedar Valley have increased access to CGMs, as well as help them navigate the process, because of the pharmacy’s knowledge about training people on how to use the device and how to evaluate the data. He said pharmacists are also knowledgeable about the insurance process.

Reed said the project is important in helping patients have more access to new technology.

“Sometimes in provider offices, it is hard to get some appointments because everybody is just so busy,” she said. “Having the ability to have this as an option to get connected to technology, get monitored and somebody supporting (them) … I think it’s a good thing.”

Nichols said everyone involved in the process – the patient, the doctor and the pharmacist – will all be in contact with each other.

“We’re not just dispensing their body’s medication, we’re evaluating how those diabetes medications are working for people and making suggestions and recommendations to providers and patients on how to maximize the benefit from those medications,” he said.

Patient enrollment will go until the end of September. If patients qualify, they will receive monthly monitoring and management services until 2024.

Nichols said anyone who is interested in getting a CGM should call the pharmacy at (319) 234-6673 and a pharmacist can take their information and evaluate their situation to see if they qualify for a device.

