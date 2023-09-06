CEDAR FALLS — Veridian Credit Union will make two mobile shred trucks available for free use from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at the credit union office, 6525 Chancellor Drive, as part of the Community Shred Day tradition.
Participants are asked to bring documents to the cargo area and remain in their vehicles while event staff unload and place them in shred bins. Each event is capping a person’s load at two 25-pound containers to ensure enough capacity for all who would like to participate. More tips on preparation for shredding are available online at veridiancu.org/shred.
The day is meant to promote the importance of shredding unwanted, sensitive documents in protecting a person’s identity from fraud. The shredded material will be recycled into commercial grade paper towels, toilet paper and other paper products.
Since Veridian’s first Community Shred Day in 2009, the event has shredded an estimated 1.3 million pounds of documents. That equates to approximately 11,235 trees and 1,991 cubic yards of saved landfill space.
