WATERLOO – UScellular launched its 5G mid-band network in some eastern Iowa cities for mobile, home and business internet for customers in the area.
The new 5G network has more capacity and low latency for smoother data processing and can deliver speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G LTE and current low-band 5G networks.
The network launch includes Waterloo, Waverly and Tama.
UScellular upgraded towers with this new technology so local customers with a mid-band capable smartphone, such as the iPhone 14, are already experiencing increased speeds. The 5G mid-band can also enhance home and business internet using fixed wireless technology. With fixed wireless, a home or business wirelessly connects to a nearby cell tower which provides a high-speed broadband connection via a wireless signal, as opposed to the wired connection provided by fiber or cable.
