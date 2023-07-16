WAVERLY – The Chamber of Commerce Main Street Program will host a half-day seminar for small business owners and entrepreneurs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. N.E.

The free "Journey to Your Vision" session will help them understand their current stage of growth, what's ahead, and how to chart a course to reach their future goals.

"Each year we offer ‘The Journey to Your Vision’ in rural communities across the state of Iowa," said Joel Bennett, session co-facilitator. "It’s exciting to work with such a variety of small businesses and support the entrepreneurs that drive their growth. It’s a great opportunity for them to work on their business, instead of just in it.” Bennett shared that the seminars which began in 2013, have been attended by over 650 rural business leaders.

The “hands-on” event provides entrepreneurs an opportunity to discuss their challenges with others while utilizing the collective power of their experiences to help them directly address barriers. Additionally, a myriad of statewide resources -- many of them free – will be available.

The sessions were launched by Iowa Farm Bureau’s Renew Rural Iowa program and are offered in partnership with CIRAS, SBDC, and other regional partners. Although the session is valued at $350 per person, through their generous support, the sessions are offered at no cost to participants.

“The Chamber Main Street Program hosted this event back in 2014 and we are excited to bring it back to Waverly for our small business members and downtown business owners," said Chamber Executive Director Travis Toliver. "Take advantage of this free seminar designed to help grow businesses towards success and learn about useful statewide information and resources.”

For more information and to register, visit: https://waverlyjtyv.eventbrite.com.

