WATERLOO — Retailers across Iowa expect a big weekend as parents and families seek to take advantage of Iowa’s annual tax holiday.

The first Friday and Saturday of August is the annual tax-free holiday to help parents with their back-to-school shopping. Iowa law imposes a 6% sales tax plus a 1% local option sales tax. According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, during the holiday no sales tax will be collected on items of clothing or footwear with a selling for less than $100. That includes the local option tax.

It’s a big help to families and businesses.

“It’s an opportunity to be relieved of any tax burden for school supplies and getting and preparing children to go back to school, but it also means some increased revenue for our local businesses and retailers that are helping to sell those items,” said Travis Toliver, executive director for the Waverly Chamber of Commerce. “It is a great economic driver for our community as well as the entire state.”

Avery Hopp, general manager at Waterloo’s Shoe Carnival store, is getting ready for the big weekend. It’s his first tax holiday since moving to the Cedar Valley, but he knows from his time with the store in Ames how massive it can be.

Hopp said he will have to have as much help as possible from staff. He’ll also have to make sure he has enough goods in the store.

“As for the actual days themselves, it’s going to be busy,” Hopp said. “Definitely one of our peak seasons is the tax-free holiday. Typically, more often than not, there’s no two-day stretch where we do more business than tax-free, so it’s a big one. It definitely is.”

The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs until midnight the following day. Businesses open during these hours are required to participate.

The sale of a gift certificate is not taxable and eligible items sold and delivered during the exemption period using a gift certificate will qualify for the exemption regardless of the time of purchase. However, the certificate cannot be used to reduce the price of an item over $100.

Manufacturer’s coupons do not reduce the sales price of an item, and cannot be used to reduce the selling price of an item to less than $100 in order to qualify for the exemption; however, a store coupon or discount can be used to reduce the sales price of an item to less than $100 to qualify.

Retailers are allowed to bring items that normally retail above the $100 threshold to a sale price below in order to qualify.