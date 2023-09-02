WATERLOO — The VGM Group continues to do things their way by creating a permanent homage to its late founder.

The company unveiled a new street sign outside of its headquarters on Thursday along with Waterloo officials, Grow Cedar Valley ambassadors and some of its employees.

The portion of West San Marnan Drive between Ansborough Avenue and West Fourth Street is now Van Miller Way. Van G. Miller, the founder of the company, died in 2015.

VGM’s CEO Mike Mallaro said the renamed road will create lifelong recognition for the trailblazer, who loved Waterloo.

Mallaro started off his speech detailing the economic blight of Waterloo in the 1980s with massive layoffs and John Deere and the bankruptcy and closure of Rath Packing Plant.

“(Miller) was a crazy and brilliant guy who got fired from his job and had no money and he came up with a great idea: I think I’ll start a business in 1986 in Waterloo,” Mallaro said as the crowd laughed. “Well, it turned out that crazy, brilliant guy knew what he was doing.”

The now multi-million dollar company, a national purchasing group for independent home medical equipment providers, has over 1,600 employees across the country, although most of them live in the Cedar Valley. Since 2008, VGM has been 100% employee-owned.

Even though Miller has died, Mallaro said the company continues to honor his legacy by creating opportunities for each employee and their family and contributing to the community.

“That’s all part of Van G. Miller’s legacy to this community, as well as his tremendous generosity in the community both living and after he passed.”

After his death, the Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation was created. The foundation has donated more than $5.4 million to the community since 2016.

The largest donation was a $1.5 million gift to the city of Waterloo for the improvements to Gates and Byrnes parks.

The most recent awards include funding for Allen College, Hawkeye Community College Foundation, House of Hope, Link CCD, Waterloo Public Library, the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls and Vision to Learn.

