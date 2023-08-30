WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo is renaming a portion of San Marnan Drive in honor of Van G. Miller.
Effective Sept. 1, West San Marnan Drive between Ansborough Avenue and West Fourth Street will become Van Miller Way.
Miller, who died in 2015, founded VGM in 1986 with the help of James E. Walsh Jr. and John Deery Jr. He was well-known for his commitment to the Waterloo community and generous support of local causes. That commitment and support continue to this day through the organizations that bear his name.
Over the past 10 years, VGM Group has donated more than $1 million in total. The Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation has donated more than $5.4 million to the community since 2016. Most recently, this took the form of a $1.5 million gift to the city of Waterloo to aid in improvements to Gates and Byrnes parks.
“Van was a firm believer in the power of community to transform people’s lives,” Mile Mallaro, who serves as CEO of VGM Group and on the grant committee of the Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation, said in a news release. “We’re honored to carry on his vision and be part of a project that will mean so much to so many people. We’re proud to call Waterloo home and thankful to the city for recognizing Van and his contributions to our great community.”
VGM Group will honor Van G. Miller and celebrate the new street name with a special Founders' Day event at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at VGM's headquarters at 1111 San Marnan Drive in Waterloo.
