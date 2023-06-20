OELWEIN — After recently celebrating its 125th birthday, first responders evacuated residents from a former hotel in Oelwein’s main corridor.

On Sunday morning, police were alerted to slabs of brick falling off the Mealey Apartments – formerly known as the Hotel Mealey – located at 102 S. Frederick Ave.

The Fayette County Assessor’s website states there are 34 residential units in the building. Oelwein’s Building Official David Kral said he’s not certain how many of those units were occupied by people, but they have all been evacuated.

On the first floor of the building, which is reserved for commercial space, there is an architect’s firm that was also evacuated.

At this time, residents are being housed at the American Legion or with family members. According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, the building is owned by John Kalb through Tiki LLC. Kral said Kalb has been cooperating with the city and also purchased rooms in a nearby hotel for residents to temporarily live.

On Sunday, Kral was called in to inspect the building. He said he noticed signs of stress in the building, and recommended evacuating the building “erring on the side of caution.” He noted that with blocks of bricks falling off the front of the building as well as drywall stress on the interior of the building, the city shouldn’t take any chances.

He defined drywall stress as cracked drywall as well as crooked door frames. He said that indicates general movement of the building, but he was not sure when the actual shifting took place. Kral noted the interior damage was generally throughout the whole building.

The block of bricks that fell from the fourth floor level was about three feet by 15 feet.

“The extent of the pieces that fell is more concerning than one or two bricks,” he said.

He said it is not uncommon for brick buildings to have weather wear, especially in Iowa’s climate of hot summers and cold winters.

Kral has been with the building department since last year but in that time has not been alerted of any structural issues. He said he was unsure about the building’s previous inspections prior to his tenure.

Earlier this month, a six-story apartment building in Davenport collapsed, resulting in the death of three men. A woman also had part of her leg amputated to free her from the rubble, according to the Quad-City Times.

“We definitely don’t want something like that to take place,” Kalb said. “So we’re erring on the side of caution.”

He said a structural engineer will walk through the building, hopefully this week, to verify the safety of the structure.

The building was constructed in 1897 after a boom of business from the Chicago Great Western Railway reaching the city a decade before, according to a National Register of Historic Places nomination from 1983.

The fourth floor was added in 1916.

