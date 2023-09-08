Thursday marks the beginning of the 21st annual Parade of Homes, a signature event for viewing new construction and remodeled homes.

The 2023 Parade of Homes, presented by the Cedar Valley Home Builders Association and Courier Media group, is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17.

Each day’s parade begins with registration and kickoff at the Dream Homes construction and design office, 3315 W. First St., Cedar Falls. Participants will pick up their tickets, enjoy refreshments and entertainment before visiting the parade homes.

“Beyond just an event, it’s a chance to gain inspiration and create memories, whether you’re hanging out with your friends or a date night with a loved one,” Cedar Valley Home Builder’s Association Chairperson Amina Begic wrote in her welcome letter.

“The Cedar Valley Home Builder’s Association is thrilled to present the 21st annual Parade of Homes from Sept. 14 to 17 – tradition that has been sparking inspiration for a solid two decades,” she said.

A record number 14 homes will be featured, including 13 starter homes for sale, several remodeling projects, multiple homes over $600,000 and two retirement living homes and facilities. In addition, businesses will advertise their goods and services at the tour homes, and beverage and food trucks will be available for refreshments along the way.

Tickets are $13 in advance through Thursday, available online at www.cedarvalleyhomebuilders.com or $15 on parade days.

Sheila Kerns, niche manager for Courier Media Group, said the Courier has been a proud longtime sponsor and supporter of the Parade of Homes and Cedar Valley Home Builders Association since 2002.

“We’ve been involved since the very first Cedar Valley Parade of Homes event. Local homes and builders are featured in the tour each year and showcase their expertise and craftsmanship. It is a highlight for the community each fall. With so many homes featured in this year’s showcase, this year’s parade is one of the best yet,” Kerns said.

Funds raised by the Parade of Homes go toward scholarships. The CVHBA board of directors offers qualified students up to $500 to pursue a major course of study in the home building trades or related industry. The scholarships are awarded to students who will attend an Iowa community college or university in Iowa or the region.

Featured homes and builders are:

PCD-Patterson, 2908 Pendleton Drive, Cedar Falls.

Dream Homes, 4312 Jakob Circle and 7911 W. First St., both in Cedar Falls; and 203 Willow Oak, Hudson.

Steege Construction, 129 Deerfield Circle, Waverly, and 1629 Falcon Ridge, Waterloo.

Panther Builders, 107 Coral Drive, 109 Coral Drive, 113 Coral Drive and 119 Coral Drive, all in Waterloo, and 2302 Vera Way, Cedar Falls.

Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, 404 Allen St., Waterloo.

Retirement living homes and facilities featured are:

The Terraces at West Glen/NewAldaya Lifescapes, 3906 Keagles Crossing, Cedar Falls.

Cedar Stone, 4715 Algonquin Drive, Cedar Falls.