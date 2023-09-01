WAVERLY — Few products remain on the market relatively unchanged for 75 years.

But that’s been the good fortune enjoyed by a Waverly company. Rada Cutlery has reached this milestone because its timeless knives, remembered from grandma’s kitchen, are sought for their high quality by today’s family cooks.

“Our oldest and newest knives are remarkably similar,” said Gary Nelson, the company’s former longtime president. “The line we get all the time is, ‘That’s the little silver knife my grandma used to have.’

“And that best encapsulates our business. We’re generationally recognized because our products are timeless. We produce a product that is still used in the kitchen today as it was used 75 years ago.”

More than 150 million knives have sold since 1948. But people may be more surprised to hear the journey started in a Waterloo car bumper shop on Ansborough Avenue using the material from bayonets left over from World War II.

It was then known as the W.C. Gaedke Cutlery Company, operated by the late Bill Gaedke and his wife, Dorotha Kellog. Metal production had ceased during the war that was unrelated to the country’s efforts overseas. When the material again became available, Nelson said, the family was “desperate for something to produce” and found a market in aluminum handle kitchen knives.

“At this point, the country was starved for just about everything,” he said.

Walter Rada and his wife, Sandra Guernsey, purchased Gaedke Cutlery Co. in 1969 and fully moved themselves and the business to Waverly by the late-1970s. Its facilities are located at 905 Industrial St.

Their legacy lives on in the Bremer County city thanks in large part to the ownership by Rada, who eventually brought Nelson into the fold in the early 1980s to lead the company. That alleviated Rada’s everyday operational duties.

“Families were buying homes in Waverly, and we stayed here because of the ready workforce,” he said. “The main reason you move a business is to find employees.

“They were looking for someone young and ambitious to pump some life into it. I remember my first year in charge. Computers were not the norm and the digital world was not yet here.

“There were no fax machines. We still had rotary dial phones. There was not yet push dials, and credit cards weren’t yet common,” he recalled. “We were in the age where you needed to wait six to eight weeks for a check to clear.”

Nelson recalled the 1980s farm crisis in Iowa, a time of high inflation when companies had trouble growing. But he was ambitious and refused to let growth be stagnant.

“I was seeking to advance and grow the company rather than simply manage what was already there,” he said. “If stagnant, you won’t survive. You need that growth. I wanted to expand the customer base, diversify the product and grow the number of people who were actually selling the product.”

Its facilities have seen four stages of expansion. A second shift was added in 1992. Sales doubled after 1986 with the help of fundraising as a technique for selling knives.

Sales through fundraising are responsible for 30% to 35% of the business’ profits. Today, a seller makes 40% profit on every purchase, whether that be church groups, school clubs, or volunteer fire departments.

Evidence of its growth can be seen in the 56,000-square-feet of space in its facilities. It operated with significantly less when first starting out. The company went from five products to about 75 now, between knives, utensils and gift sets, and from 20 employees to close to 100.

It went from selling products in one county to making sales in 2,802 of the 3,142 counties across the United States. There has been some growth outside the country, as well.

Phil Jones took over as president in 2020 and is looking to continue the stable growth.

“I want to engage that next generation of workers,” he said, and “make sure the company can sustain itself for another 75 years” through changing demographics, economics, and technological advances.

“It’s about building that bridge,” Jones said. That means attracting young talent similar to the renaissance seen in the early years of Nelson’s tenure. He is now board chairman.

“I’ll be working with the current group to chart a path forward,” Jones said. “The great things about (the) ‘80s and ‘90s when we saw a lot of growth was the people we hired stayed with us. That’s a testament to our leadership.”

There have been plenty of employees who’ve stuck around to help in moving the company forward for a couple of decades.

“I told my wife that if these guys would keep me, I’d want to retire here,” said Don Ryan, a maintenance foreman who’s been with Rada since 1995. “As a military veteran, you see the life over in other countries, and we really have it great here.

“For that reason, I like American-made businesses like Rada. It means a lot. Everything that goes into our product is American. And it’s a family business here. You’re not just a number here.

“The Rada family were comprised of the most generous people I ever met. The owner lived in town, and that spoke volumes.”

Production Manager Todd Kalkwarf came on board in 1992 and has felt like he’s had an important role since stepping through the door.

“It’s always been about making processes better, more efficient and safer,” he said. “On the production side, we reduced work on the floor with better scheduling start to finish and better forecasting.”

But prior to that, he recalled an opportunity transform another part of the operation, the shipping department.

“I remember times when we were struggling to get all our orders out,” he said.

Kristi Foelske, a customer service representative since 1989, said a large part of why she has stayed is the people, in addition to the company being family-owned and the products being American-made.

Over the years, she’s heard about how much customers appreciate talking with representatives like herself “who know the product.” Additionally, Foelske recalled her parents traveling to Arizona, and hearing about how people were amazed to hear about her connection in Waverly to the Rada products, including the “world’s most famous tomato slicer.”

“You don’t realize how good a job you’re doing until you hear things like that,” she said.

