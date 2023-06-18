WAVERLY — It was obvious something special was brewing at Nestlé’s factory Friday morning.

Quicky, the Nesquik rabbit, was out and about interacting with 200 workers’ kids and families, and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman made appearances.

The day marked a private celebration of the factory’s 100th anniversary of existence under the Nestlé brand and before that as the Carnation Company.

Employees had time off to take in the moment with their families to enjoy food and music outdoors in the truck staging area. There was entertainment, including a bouncy house, balloon animals, face painting and games.

“I think 100 years, and am trying to get that through my mind, that this structure existed over that period of time,” said Factory Manager Katrina Lucas, who’s worked for the company for 17 years and 10 years at the factory. “World War, Great Depression, changing consumer habits, right? And then these employees are all the ones that made it happen with their hard work and dedication. It’s not easy for something to exist for 100 years and still be successful. It’s amazing.”

Products, people and technology come and go. What’s stood the test of time is the operation’s production growth. Waverly is now the sole producer of powdered Chocolate Nesquik in the U.S. and Canada.

Lucas said rarely in the tenures of current employees has the company taken the time to highlight such a milestone. Their pride in their work was evident.

“We feel like we’re the best in the country,” said Curt Sheeley of Denver, a tote operator who’s worked there for close to 30 years. “We put out the best product around, and today is a big deal for us. We just want to continue to grow, not just for us but for our community.”

“It’s a great place to work,” said Bob Ehr, maintenance manager from north of Waterloo, “It’s a clean, comfortable and safe environment.”

The employees had the opportunity to offer self-guided tours, which was exciting for families who often don’t know what’s happening behind the factory walls.

“Nestlé’s not afraid to try something new,” said Ehr. “They’re willing to bring on the next generation of technology and make investments.”

One example he gave was the transition from the manual hand-packing system to robotic packaging, first introduced in the late 1980s or early 1990s.

“Sometimes we’re bringing on new technology faster than we’re able to train to use it,” he quipped.

Memories were shared, and the idea of the operation lasting for decades was nothing short of awe-inspiring. Marlea Van Raden, an IT support worker from Plainfield, came on board in the late 1980s after multiple facilities were merged to form today’s complex at 70 Sixth Ave N.W. along the Cedar River.

“It’s a big milestone,” she said. “I mean how many other places have been here this long?”

Lines, products and flavors have changed over time. What hasn’t is the tradition of family — literally, for many Nestlé workers.

Many from Van Raden’s family have worked there, including her brother, Mitch Mueller of Plainfield, who said his mother, aunt, uncle and son all have worked at what’s now a nearly 500,000 square-foot site.

He’s been there 38 years and works in general maintenance, sometimes on roofs, oftentimes on heating and cooling systems. He recalled the company going from what he called the “flush and dump system” for air conditioning to a closed looped system to save money and become more efficient.

“When I started here, not all of this was here,” Mueller said, referring to the offices, package room and other spaces. “But we’ve been here still through all the ups and downs, even when times got tough.”

A few hundred were in attendance, including Detlef Krost, Nestlé Zone North America chief technical officer, who along with Lucas and Hoffman briefly addressed the gathering.

Lucas said she hoped the day reinforced employees’ morale, emphasized their value and importance to the company, and gave them some much-deserved time to relax.

It is the great workforce and time taken to listen to the consumer that will ultimately allow the factory to continue to thrive.

“We’ll just keep it going,” she said.

