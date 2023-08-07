DES MOINES — Some much needed rainfall across western Iowa resulted in 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Eastern Iowa largely missed out on the rainfall for last week.

Field activities included cutting and baling hay as well as applying pesticides and fungicides. Increased precipitation helped alleviate some crop stress although conditions remain dry, the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report said.

“Widespread rain fell across much of Iowa last week with totals several inches above-average in a handful of drought-stricken counties,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a news release. “With the Iowa State Fair kickoff just days away, folks should be able to enjoy cooler temperatures and near-normal rainfall from now into the second half of August.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 18% very short, 41% short, 40% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 19% very short, 47% short, 33% adequate and 1% surplus.

Corn silking hit 97% this week. Fifty-eight percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage or beyond, three days ahead of both last year and the five-year average. Sixteen percent of the corn crop has reached the dent stage, nine days ahead of last year and a week ahead of normal. Corn condition remained steady at 59% good to excellent.

Ninety-six percent of soybeans were blooming. Soybeans setting pods reached 75%, five days ahead of last year and three days ahead of the five-year average. Soybean condition fell two percentage points to 53% good to excellent.

Oats harvested for grain reached 80%.

The state’s second cutting of alfalfa hay reached 97% complete, a week ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the average. The state’s third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 51% complete, two weeks ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the five-year average. Hay condition rated 36% good to excellent.

Pasture condition rated just 22% good to excellent. Livestock producers continued to supplement with hay due to the prolonged dry conditions.

Several western and southern Iowa stations reported a season’s worth of rainfall over the last week as an unseasonable wet pattern brought several waves of showers and thunderstorms through Iowa, according to a weather summary by State Climatologist Justin Glisan. Eastern Iowa stations missed out on much of the rainfall with widespread deficits approaching an inch.

Temperatures varied from slightly cooler to near-normal south while up to two degrees above normal over Iowa’s northern two-thirds; the statewide average temperature was 74.0 degrees, 2.0 degrees above normal.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation across northeast Iowa to 8.45 inches in Little Sioux, a record seven-day total for the station that has been reporting for 23 years. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.49 inches while the normal is 0.96 inch.

Lamoni (Decatur County) reported the week’s high temperature of 93 degrees on the July 30, six degrees above normal. Oelwein (Fayette County) reported the week’s low temperature of 50 degrees on the July 31, 13 degrees below normal.

