DES MOINES — The southern third of Iowa finally received some much-needed rain, which reduced the days suitable for fieldwork to 5.1 during the week ending Sunday, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Field activities included cutting hay and spraying crops. Some reports were received of farmers getting equipment ready to start the oat harvest soon, the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report said.
“A particularly dry June ended with unseasonably wet conditions across the southern third of Iowa, which saw several rounds of strong thunderstorms due to a more active weather pattern,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a news release. “Though Independence Day is expected to be hot, outlooks are showing the potential for cooler and wetter conditions over the next few weeks, which is a pivotal period for soybean development and corn tasseling and pollination."
Topsoil moisture condition rated 17% very short, 38% short, 44% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 21% very short, 40% short, 38% adequate and 1% surplus.
Reports of corn starting to silk were received, hitting 4% this week. Corn condition rating improved to 61% good to excellent.
Twenty-five percent of soybeans were blooming, five days ahead of last year and two days ahead of the five-year average. There were reports of soybeans starting to set pods. Soybean condition rose to 53% good to excellent.
Forty-three percent of oats were turning color, one week ahead of last year and five days ahead of normal. Oat condition increased to 50% good to excellent.
The state’s second cutting of alfalfa hay reached 35% complete, eight days ahead of last year and six days ahead of the average. Hay condition improved slightly to 33% good to excellent.
Pasture condition rated 24% good to excellent. Livestock producers continued to supplement with hay as pasture conditions remained comparable to the previous week.
Weather summary
A large-scale atmospheric circulation shift brought several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms over southern Iowa late in the reporting period, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
This configuration, called a “Ring of Fire,” allowed waves of storms to propagate along the northern boundary of a thermal ridge situated south of Iowa. The southern one-third of the state reported above-average rainfall with drier conditions north. Weekly temperatures were near-seasonal with a statewide average of 72.5 degrees, 0.5 degree below normal.
Weekly rain totals ranged from no accumulation at several northwest stations to 6.20 inches at Donnellson. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.15 inches, while the normal is 1.10 inches. Osceola (Clarke County) reported the week’s high temperature of 94 degrees on June 29, nine degrees above normal. Battle Creek (Ida County) and Guthrie Center (Guthrie County) reported the week’s low temperature of 50 degrees on June 27, on average 11 degrees below normal.
The first of four consecutive supermoons begins with Full Buck Moon Monday
July 3 - Full Buck Supermoon
7:39 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Named for when the new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur. It was also often called the Full Thunder Moon, thunderstorms being now most frequent.
This will be the first of four consecutive supermoons of the year. Expect a slightly larger and brighter full moon in the sky.
August 1 - Full Sturgeon Supermoon
2:31 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
This moon honors when this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, like Lake Champlain, where they are most readily caught.
This is the second of four consecutive full moons of the year. Look for a slightly brighter and larger full moon in the sky.
August 30 - The Blue Supermoon
9:35 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
The saying "once in a blue moon" means a rare occurrence in folklore. However, it predates the current use of the term, which indicates two full moons within a month.
"The term Blue Moon is believed to have originated in 1883 after the eruption of Krakatoa. The volcano put so much dust in the atmosphere that the Moon actually looked blue in color. This was so unusual that the term 'once in a Blue Moon' was coined," according to David Williams of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
A blue moon occurs once every 2.5 years, on average.
This will also be the third consecutive supermoon of four, and the biggest of them all.
The moon will be 222,043 miles away from the Earth, besting the other supermoon from up to 4,000 miles. Still, there won't be a noticeable difference between the Blue Supermoon and the others
September 29 - Full Harvest Supermoon
5:57 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Traditionally, this name goes to the full moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox, which falls this year on Sept. 22. This year's Harvest Moon comes unusually early.
October 28 - Full Hunter Blood Moon
5:57 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
With the leaves falling and the deer fattened, this is the time to hunt. Since the fields have been reaped, hunters can ride over the stubble, and can more easily see the fox and other animals.
This will be the only full moon with a partial lunar eclipse visible to at least part of the United States. Those in New England, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C. eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina will see part of the moon shaded brownish red that evening.
You can find start and end times for the eclipse at your location using this link.
November 27 - Full Beaver Moon
4:16 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
At this point of the year, it was time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. Another interpretation suggests that the name Beaver Moon comes from the fact that the beavers are now active in their preparation for winter.
December 26 - Full Cold Moon
10:33 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
December is when the winter cold fastens its grip on the Northern Hemisphere. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Long Nights Moon, and the nights are their longest. The moon is above the horizon a long time. On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule.
The calendar, the earth or the heavens? Three ways to define the seasons
2023 FULL MOONS THAT HAVE OCCURRED
Jan. 6 - Full Wolf Moon
6:08 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Amid the zero-degree cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside villages. It was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.
Febraury 5 - Full Snow Moon
1:29 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
March 7 - Full Worm Moon
7:40 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
In this month the ground softens and earthworm casts reappear, inviting the return of the robins. Some more northern tribes knew this as the Full Crow Moon, when the cawing of crows signals the end of winter.
It's also known as the Full Crust Moon because the snow cover becomes crusted from thawing by day and freezing at night.
April 6 - Full Pink Moon
12:34 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
The grass pink or wild ground phlox is one of the earliest widespread flowers of the spring.
In 2022, this is also the Paschal Full Moon; the first full moon after the spring equinox on March 20. The first Sunday following the Paschal Moon is Easter Sunday, which indeed will be observed the very next day on Sunday, April 17.
May 5 - Full Flower Moon
1:34 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
The term full flower moon is derived from how Flowers are abundant everywhere by this time of year. This moon was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon.
June 3 - Full Strawberry Moon
11:42 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Strawberry picking season peaks during this month; Europeans called this the Rose Moon.