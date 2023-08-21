WATERLOO — Lost Island Themepark’s attendance nearly doubled this summer from it first season, according to General Manager Eric Bertch.

But the attraction is not yet profitable.

Saturday and Sunday complete the last full week of operations this season for the park, at 2600 E. Shaulis Road. It is also open next weekend, Aug 26 and 27, and Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4.

“The positive word of mouth is getting out that we are open and it is worth the experience, so we’re hoping to see a significant increase next year,” Bertch said in a telephone interview.

Last year, total attendance was far below Lost Island’s projections, a tenth of what had been expected, reaching 26,425 guests, Bertch said. As of Friday morning, with about a week left in the season, attendance had reached 46,013.

The park was built to handle a peak day of 7,500 guests daily, what he considers “wall to wall and shoulder and shoulder.” The most popular day was last Saturday at 1,400 guests, when the longest wait for any ride was only eight minutes, Bertch said.

“If you haven’t been out, it would be a mistake to miss out before we start actually having crowds,” he said. “We are hopeful that this is the last year where we have no lines and no wait for anything. You can do everything in the park multiple times in a day.”

He attributed the growth in visitors to great weather, as well as to a more aggressive marketing campaign. The park was able to include an opening date in radio campaigns, on billboards, in mailings and on social media.

Last year, Bertch said, advertising was “very tepid” due to uncertainty about when construction would wrap up and the park would officially open.

New rides are also part of the draw in the theme park’s second season. The “extremely popular” Yuta Falls flume ride and Matugani launch coaster were open for the first time. They did not open last season because of a fire and supply chain issues.

“Time management” issues have delayed the installation of a carousel, which Bertch said will be the big new attraction in year three.

Other additions this summer were costumed characters “making visitors feel like they’re somewhere else.” They’ll greet visitors through Sunday.

Additionally, staff was more prepared this year. Last year, construction workers were on site throughout preseason training and until the day before the park opened June 18.

Next year, more trees and shade are planned, as well as theming upgrades and improvements to elevate the visitor experience. The park’s opening day is scheduled for May 25, 2024, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.

The Bertch family built the 159-acre theme park for an estimated $100 million to bring world-class family entertainment to Iowa, providing a Disney- or Universal-like experience to residents without having to spend thousands of dollars on plane tickets and hotels in another state.

“The idea was never that we were going to make that money back. We just want them (the theme park and neighboring Lost Island Waterpark) to be able to survive on their own,” he said.

The water park opened in 2001 and has reached that point of profitability. Bertch hopes more people who drive to the water park will take the time to give the theme park a try.

“We had much more optimistic expectations based on the water park’s reputation, and we were anticipating that the attendance at the theme park would at least match the water park. But the carryover or the popularity by association really hadn’t caught on like we had hoped,” Bertch said.

“We are hopeful that by next year” revenues are exceeding the theme park’s operational expenditures “now that people realize that it is the same level of quality as the water park.”

Rides for everyone

One of the draws to the theme park is the options for rides.

“There’s definitely something for everyone,” said Mariana Hendricks of Cedar Rapids. “It has the thrills of the roller coasters, but it also has the rides for younger kids and older adults who can’t handle as many roller coasters.”

Hendricks visited for the first time Thursday with work friend Ashely Colver of Cedar Rapids who pointed out the various themes that come with the five realms of Lost Island – Air, Water, Fire, Earth and Spirit.

“The colors are phenomenal. It feels like Avatar, the Last Airbender-type stuff,” said Colver. “The color schemes are very vibrant and bright. On top of the Ferris wheel you can really see the different schemes.”

She had some criticisms. The park’s open spaces result in lots of walking between attractions. Colver wanted a physical map to avoid walking more than needed between attractions.

Besides the rides, there is a lot to do at the park, from games to food.

Jameson Pringle, 11, of Waukee was eating hot fudge ice cream with his sister, Joey, 9, and reminiscing about their time on the Kukui Station bumper cars with “all the spinning,” as well as other rides as part of their first trip to Lost Island before the school year starts.

“I’m surprised at the lack of crowds,” said Jason Pringle, their father. “The rides are fantastic. The coasters are actually legit, and with it not being in a heavily populated area I wasn’t expecting that.

“It’s very comparable to Adventureland. The setup is great, the staff is really friendly and there are healthy food options. It isn’t just chicken strips.”

Joey Pringle was a fan of the macaroni and cheese and fries. Jameson Pringle was a winner on the one of the many “old school arcade games.” He “dominated” whack-a-mole and walked away with a penguin plush toy. Their parents tagged along with the all-you-can-drink mug for $20.

Also catching a last chance at summer fun were 10-year-olds Madisyn Martinez and her twin brother, Mason, of Bettendorf. Madisyn liked the Skyborne ride, which she described as “going up” in the air to extreme heights. Her mother, Annette, finished her description, noting it then had a “big drop.”

“We are doing the theme park today and the water park tomorrow,” Annette Martinez said. “We’ve noticed there are a lot of roller coasters, but there are also ones on the smaller side for those like our 10 year old. I hope new people keep coming out so it can expand and stay open.”

Their father, Josh, also noted the easy parking. The food stands and restrooms all over the park are a plus, as was the all-you-can-drink mug. The family’s one critique was that it is a little pricey.

