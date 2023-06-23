REINBECK — Erik Skovgard is ready to move on to his next chapter.

The chief executive officer and president of Lincoln Savings Bank is no longer with the company, he confirmed Wednesday. Skovgard officially resigned after holding the position since 2014. He had been with the bank since 1994.

The board of directors accepted his resignation June 15, according to a company news release. Emily Girsch, the bank’s executive vice president since 2009 and an employee of Lincoln since 2002, has been named interim president and CEO.

When reached by telephone, the Reinbeck resident and University of Northern Iowa finance graduate denied it had anything to do with the direction of the company or its financial standing. Instead, Skovgard said it had to do with how big the bank has gotten and a desire to rediscover his passion for starting and building something from the ground up.

“I’m an entrepreneur and innovator,” Skovgard said. “I want to get back to that.”

He's not sure what exactly that is yet and couldn't say if it will have anything to do with banking.

Skovgard’s still financially invested in Lincoln Savings Bank, and in a LinkedIn post expressed his love for its employees, story, vision and work.

He told The Courier he's most proud of finding a “balance” between bank size and small town feel.

“We were able to grow the bank but still keep it’s standing as a community bank,” said Skovgard. “We call that Lincoln Love, showing care for our customers and community.”

He also expressed pride in the bank’s decision to purchase the top floors of the historic Deere and Co. R Building in downtown Waterloo and play a role in redeveloping it into its Central Campus in what’s known as the TechWorks building today.

“I am so proud of what we have accomplished as a team,” he wrote in the LinkedIn post. “This decision may seem abrupt to the outside world, but a need for change has been building in me for quite some time. My son Mason helped me finally take the leap of faith. He reminded me that 28 years of countless hours, hard work and 100% effort is good enough. Time for a fresh start.”

The bank controls $1.8 billion in assets and has 400 employees. It has 17 branches, one in Waterloo and two in Cedar Falls as well as in Nashua, Reinbeck and Hudson.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Erik for his valuable contributions as CEO and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Sally Hollis, executive chairman, in a statement. “Looking forward, the Board and I have full confidence in Emily’s ability to lead our company during this transition.

"We have an excellent team of customer-focused employee owners who provide outstanding customer service and support. I am excited about our future.”