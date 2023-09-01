CEDAR FALLS — A longtime Cedar Falls hotel is being converted into an independent living complex for seniors.

Boston Equity Partners acquired the two-story, 68,000 square-foot building at 5826 University Ave. Most recently, it was a Clarion Inn and Lifestyle Inn and was once a Holiday Inn, dating back to the 1960s. The 120 rooms and meeting spaces will become 60 independent living suites and other common amenities for 60-plus seniors.

The new complex – Residences at University Heights – will offer an indoor pool, fitness space, library, lounge and other common rooms in addition to the suites. Construction should be complete and residents able to move in beginning in October or November, according to Pravin Patel, an operating partner.

“This once was the landmark spot for church gatherings, weddings and birthday parties,” said Patel. “The primary reason it’s no longer viable is the meeting and banquet spaces are not doing the same business that they were supposed to do.”

Significant work has been underway since 2022 on the suites. Boston Equity Partners is managing the new housing, the first time the hospitality company has invested in senior living. It says the 640-square-foot rooms will be offered at affordable prices – $2,300 per month plus two meals, activities, transportation and housekeeping.

Senior living was addressed in the recently completed housing needs assessment adopted by a split Cedar Falls City Council. It acknowledged a need for more affordable senior housing.

The company is comparing its project to the Bridges Senior Lifestyle Living complex at 214 Washington St., Waterloo, completed a number of years ago. That senior living facility was once the home of a Best Western hotel.

“Other companies would dump it and run, leaving it as an eyesore, but we wanted to preserve it, take an older hotel and find an alternative use,” Patel said.

Patel cited competition with newer event spaces in more pristine condition like the Hilton Garden Inn and the Bien VenU Event Center along with the COVID-19 pandemic for the lack of business driving the facility change.

“All the new development in Cedar Falls is higher end and for people who want to build equity,” he said. “This is mid-level, mid-income affordably priced senior housing you can lease.”

He emphasized, too, that the Residences at University Heights will not be a nursing home or offer assisted living.