WATERLOO — Two blue-collar men are now running their third bar in downtown Waterloo and making an homage to their lifestyle.
Bajro Hopovac and Bud Jones are co-owners of the new Iron Horse Saloon at 303 W. Fourth St. in downtown. Apart from running multiple bars, both men work full-time at John Deere.
The “old-school” bar, as Jones called it, will keep its roots by offering a few boilermaker drinks – an alcohol shot and a beer.
The beers in these classic drinks, created in the late 1800s, will use local SingleSpeed Brewery beers. One drink, “The Iron Horse,” will use SingleSpeed’s Gable Beer with a shot of Shanky’s Whip Whiskey Liqueur. The whiskey is described as having vanilla, caramel and cream flavors.
Another boilermaker is the “Oil Spill,” using SingleSpeed’s Tip the Cow – a chocolate-covered espresso bean beer – with a shot of Revel Stoke’s peanut butter whiskey. It’s described as tasting like a Reese’s Peanut Butter cup.
They are also offering three signature cocktails as well as a full bar. Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery of Swisher will also be featured.
To promote the Iowa partnerships, Hopovac and Jones sported “Drink Local” shirts, which Main Street Waterloo Executive Director Jessica Rucker hopes will catch on with other bars on Fourth Street.
Rucker said the downtown area is going through revitalization to showcase “there’s a lot to do in downtown Waterloo.”
Jones, a co-owner of Behar Bar, The Loft, and now the Iron Horse Saloon, said he hopes the additions will “kick the crap out of Main Street in Cedar Falls,” saying many people flock to Cedar Falls’ downtown to drink rather than Waterloo.
Tim Knudsen, the owner of Happy’s Wine and Spirits, said although he operates his business in Cedar Falls, he frequents Hopovac’s and Jones’ bars.
“People are putting in the effort to create nice spaces that are fun,” Knudsen said. “They seem to be doing it right.”
The location of the new saloon used to be Pat’s Tavern “for a long time,” Jones said. Neither he nor Rucker knew when Pat’s began operation. In 2011, it became the Saloon Social Club.
The Saloon Social Club closed in 2021, following a fatal shooting that happened outside the bar’s front doors. Davonta Sellers, age 27, was killed on May 23, 2021. No arrests have been made in the case.
Since then, Jones said, the Waterloo Police Department has worked to “clean up” Fourth Street and curb violence.
Rucker said, in 2023 alone, seven new businesses have opened with four more slated to open by the end of the year.
Next door to Iron Horse Saloon is the former Risque Gentlemen’s Club. The club’s Facebook page states it closed in August of last year. Jones said he hopes the former club will become a restaurant.
Iron Horse Saloon is expected to be open everyday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
