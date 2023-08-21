DES MOINES — Cool, dry weather throughout the state led to 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Field activities included cutting and baling hay as well as harvesting oats. Continued dry weather meant CRP land was opened for emergency haying and grazing.
“Weather was mostly drier, cooler and comfortable for Iowa State fairgoers, with the exception of a very hot final weekend,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Iowans should take precautions to protect themselves from the excessive heat that will cover much of the state for several more days, though a cold front is expected to bring more pleasant weather toward the end of the week.”
Topsoil moisture condition rated 15% very short, 38% short, 46% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 19% very short, 44% short, 36% adequate and 1% surplus.
People are also reading…
Corn in the dough stage reached 92% this week, eight days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the five-year average. Thirty-nine percent of the corn crop was dented, four days ahead of last year and three days ahead of normal. Corn condition rated to 60% good to excellent.
Soybeans setting pods reached 94%, one week ahead of both last year and the average. Soybeans starting to turn color was 4% this week. Soybean condition rated 59% good to excellent. Oats harvested for grain reached 98%, one week ahead of the average.
The state’s third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 82% complete, 19 days ahead of last year and 16 days ahead of the average. Pasture condition rated 23% good to excellent. Livestock producers continued to supplement with hay due to the prolonged dry conditions, but overall livestock conditions were decent with the lower-than-average temperatures for the week.
Cool, dry weather
As the Iowa State Fair came to a close over the weekend, air and dewpoint temperatures began an upward climb. However, unseasonably cool conditions persisted through the reporting period with an average temperature of 68.5 degrees, 3.6 degrees below normal. Apart from a handful of stations in eastern Iowa, unseasonably dry conditions were reported statewide.
Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at several central Iowa stations to 3.43 inches in Dubuque (Dubuque County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.28 inch while the normal is 0.90 inch. Sioux City Airport (Woodbury County) reported the week’s high temperature of 98 degrees on the 19th, 16 degrees above normal. Several northern stations reported the week’s low temperature of 45 degrees on the 16th and 18th, on average 13 degrees below normal.
This morning's top headlines: Tropical Storm Hilary; GOP presidential debate; 'Blue Beetle'
Tropical Storm Hilary; GOP presidential debate; 'Blue Beetle'; and more top news this morning:
Tropical Storm Hilary has drenched Southern California, swept people into swollen rivers, toppled trees onto homes and flooded roads. Crews worked to clear away the debris Monday. The National Hurricane Center said only vestiges of a weakened system was moving over the Rocky Mountains. Hilary first made landfall as a hurricane in Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday before becoming the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. Officials warned it still could cause severe flooding and mudslides in areas.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Danish lawmakers for helping his country resist Russia’s invasion. He visited Copenhagen on Monday, a day after Denmark and the Netherlands announced they will provide Kyiv with American-made F-16 warplanes. The planes could be delivered around the end of the year. Zelenskyy said that if Russia’s invasion is successful, other parts of Europe would be at risk from the Kremlin’s military aggression. Zelenskyy portrays Ukraine as defending Western values of freedom and democracy against tyranny and argues that Ukraine needs to be properly provisioned to fend off Russia’s much bigger force. Ukraine has been pressing its Western allies for months to give it F-16s.
Former President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be skipping Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate — and likely others as well. Trump wrote Sunday on his social media site that the public knows him and “what a successful presidency” he had, so he "will therefore not be doing the debates.” Trump's spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate, or just those that have currently been scheduled. The former president and early GOP front-runner has said for months that he sees little upside in joining his GOP rivals on stage when they gather for the first time in Milwaukee Wednesday, given his commanding lead in the race.
President Joe Biden has told survivors of Hawaii’s wildfires that the nation “grieves with you.” He promised that the federal government will help "for as long as it takes” Hawaii to recover from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Biden arrived in Maui on Monday, 13 days after the wildfires ravaged the western part of the island. At least 115 people were killed. Biden and his wife, Jill, surveyed the devastation, were briefed by state and local officials, and met with survivors and first responders before returning to the mainland.
The Biden administration is continuing its push to bring internet connectivity to every home and business in the U.S. On Monday, the Biden administration announced a new investment of $667 million to build broadband infrastructure in rural areas of the country. In total, 38 projects are receiving money through the ReConnect program. The telephone cooperatives, counties and telecommunications companies that won the new grant awards are based in 22 states and the Marshall Islands. The largest award went to the Ponderosa Telephone Co. in California. It gets more than $42 million to deploy fiber networks in Fresno County.
The police chief who led the raid of a Kansas newspaper has alleged in previously unreleased court documents that a reporter either impersonated someone else or lied about her intentions when she obtained the driving records of a local business owner. But reporter Phyllis Zorn, Marion County Record Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer and the newspaper’s attorney said Sunday that no laws were broken when Zorn accessed a public state website for information on restaurant operator Kari Newell. The raid carried out Aug. 11 and led by Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody brought international attention to the small central Kansas town that now finds itself at the center of a debate over press freedoms.
As a wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari listened in court, her brother vowed on Monday to move her remains to a place Larry Rudolph would never discover. Vincent Finizio also predicted that Rudolph’s future grandchildren will never know he existed and that he would die “alone and unmourned.” His comments came shortly before a judge sentenced Rudolph to life in prison and imposed over an estimated $15 million in financial penalties against him. Rudolph plans to appeal his conviction.
The DC superhero film “Blue Beetle” led weekend ticket sales with an estimated $25.4 million, according to studio estimates, dethroning “Barbie” from the top spot after a record-setting run that left movie theaters colored pink for a month. The “Barbie” phenomenon is far from over. Greta Gerwig’s film grossed $21.5 million in its fifth weekend. Its domestic tally is up to $567.3 million. The other half of “Barbenheimer” also continues to perform remarkably well. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” took in $10.6 million in its fifth week. With a $285.2 million domestic total, “Oppenheimer” now owns the distinction of being the biggest box-office hit never to land No. 1 at the weekend box office.
Newly crowned Women’s World Cup champion Spain has established itself as a team to be reckoned with for many years to come. La Roja defeated England 1-0 in Sunday’s final for their first major tournament title. Over the course of the month-long event, Spain shook off both the turbulence of a player rebellion and the injury-diminished role of Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. Aitana Bonmati solidified her credentials and 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo made an impression as a rising global star.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final, winning 5-7, 7-6 (7) 7-6 (4) to win the Western & Southern Open. In a match that lasted 3 hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history, the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third all-time. In the women’s final, seventh-seeded Coco Gauff became the first teenager in more than 50 years to win the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karolina Muchova.