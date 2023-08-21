DES MOINES — Cool, dry weather throughout the state led to 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Field activities included cutting and baling hay as well as harvesting oats. Continued dry weather meant CRP land was opened for emergency haying and grazing.

“Weather was mostly drier, cooler and comfortable for Iowa State fairgoers, with the exception of a very hot final weekend,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Iowans should take precautions to protect themselves from the excessive heat that will cover much of the state for several more days, though a cold front is expected to bring more pleasant weather toward the end of the week.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 15% very short, 38% short, 46% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 19% very short, 44% short, 36% adequate and 1% surplus.

Corn in the dough stage reached 92% this week, eight days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the five-year average. Thirty-nine percent of the corn crop was dented, four days ahead of last year and three days ahead of normal. Corn condition rated to 60% good to excellent.

Soybeans setting pods reached 94%, one week ahead of both last year and the average. Soybeans starting to turn color was 4% this week. Soybean condition rated 59% good to excellent. Oats harvested for grain reached 98%, one week ahead of the average.

The state’s third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 82% complete, 19 days ahead of last year and 16 days ahead of the average. Pasture condition rated 23% good to excellent. Livestock producers continued to supplement with hay due to the prolonged dry conditions, but overall livestock conditions were decent with the lower-than-average temperatures for the week.

Cool, dry weather

As the Iowa State Fair came to a close over the weekend, air and dewpoint temperatures began an upward climb. However, unseasonably cool conditions persisted through the reporting period with an average temperature of 68.5 degrees, 3.6 degrees below normal. Apart from a handful of stations in eastern Iowa, unseasonably dry conditions were reported statewide.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at several central Iowa stations to 3.43 inches in Dubuque (Dubuque County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.28 inch while the normal is 0.90 inch. Sioux City Airport (Woodbury County) reported the week’s high temperature of 98 degrees on the 19th, 16 degrees above normal. Several northern stations reported the week’s low temperature of 45 degrees on the 16th and 18th, on average 13 degrees below normal.