WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center is hosting several support groups July 8-14.

Parkinson's Support Group meets July 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is intended for those affected by or who have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease. This group meets in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the red lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Pharmacy drive-up window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor. With questions, call (319) 352-4961.

Parkinson's Singing Group meets July 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. This group is open to whoever wants to join in the singing and fun. It meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the red lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Pharmacy drive-up window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.

Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group meets July 11 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. This group is meeting both via conference call and in person at WHC in the Carstensen-Gruben Room. To participate on the conference call, dial (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704. To join in person, use the orange entrance. Call (319) 483-4118 with questions.

Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs meets July 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This support group provides a place for families of children with varying levels of specialized health care needs to meet, learn, support, share and grow together.

Meetings range from an open discussion format to having guest presenters in to discuss their areas of expertise in the care of children with special needs. Anyone who is a family member or care provider for a child with special health care needs is welcome.

The group meets in person and virtually via Google Meet. For information on how to attend, go online to WaverlyHealthCenter.org/events.